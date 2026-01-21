Who is Jillian Fink? Patrick Dempsey's wife and mother of three

Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey’s wife, Jillian Fink, is well known in the film and fashion industries for her exceptional work as a makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur. The couple met through her profession and has been together for over two decades. Although their marriage has faced challenges, they share three children who continue to strengthen their bond and family life.

Patrick Dempsey and his wife, Jillian Fink, at the Directors Guild of America on December 12, 2023. Photo: JC Olivera/FilmMagic

Key takeaways

Jillian Fink is a beauty and fashion entrepreneur who has built a strong reputation working with high-profile clients.

who has built a strong reputation working with high-profile clients. She married Patrick Dempsey in 1999 , and they have three children together: Talula Fyfe (born in 2002) and a set of twins, Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick (born in 2007).

, and they have three children together: Talula Fyfe (born in 2002) and a set of twins, Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick (born in 2007). Patrick Dempsey is a racing driver and an American actor best known for starring in Grey's Anatomy .

best known for starring in . Jillian and Dempsey filed for divorce in 2014 but reconciled a year later, citing the importance of family unity.

Profile summary

Full name Jillian Fink Date of birth 4 February 1966 Age 59 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Marital status Married Partner Patrick Dempsey Children Talula Fyfe, Darby Green, Sullivan Patrick Profession Celebrity makeup artist Net worth Between $2 million and $5 million Social media Instagram Facebook

Jillian Fink has been Patrick Dempsey's wife for over 20 years

According to Goal Cast, the couple is regarded as one of Hollywood’s most enduring relationships, having been married since 1999. Their union has weathered periods of controversy, yet they have remained committed to one another.

They consistently support each other’s personal and professional growth while celebrating shared milestones. According to People, Patrick marked their 25th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute, saying:

25 years, it feels like just yesterday. I can’t get over how quickly the time has gone by. Life would not be the same without you—your vision, kindness, compassion, love, intelligence, warmth, friendship, and wisdom. You are the love of my life, and I am truly grateful for all that you do and who you are. You are an incredible mother, wife, friend, and partner.

Facts about Jillian Fink. Photo: @jilliandempseyofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian met at the latter’s salon

The couple first met in 1994 under circumstances they often recount fondly. At the time, Jillian was already an established makeup artist and salon owner.

When she saw Patrick’s name on her appointment list, she initially assumed it was a prank. Speaking to People about their first meeting, Jillian said:

I was shocked when he came in for an appointment, but at the same time, I was happy because he was so cute.

Both were in separate relationships at the time and maintained a professional connection. After Jillian learned of Patrick’s divorce from his first wife, Rochelle Parker, their relationship evolved. They began dating in 1997 and married on July 31, 1999, at the Dempsey family farmhouse in Maine.

L-R: Sullivan, Talula, Patrick, Jillian Fink, and Darby Dempsey at Dithe rectors Guild of America on December 12, 2023. Photo: JC Olivera/FilmMagic

Fink is a makeup artist with celebrity status in Hollywood

According to The Sun, Jillian Dempsey has worked with several high-profile Hollywood figures, including Julia Roberts and Bradley Cooper. With nearly three decades of experience, she has built a solid reputation as a leading makeup artist and entrepreneur.

The Jillian Dempsey business website describes her work as follows:

Jillian Dempsey, one of Hollywood’s most trusted makeup artists, has built a career beautifying top celebrities for the red carpet. Her unique skin-enhancing techniques are renowned for creating a natural, radiant glow. She created her own line of clean makeup, skincare, and haircare products to bring A-list artistry to everyone.

Her products are formulated without toxic chemicals and are designed to deliver professional-grade results. The Jillian Dempsey beauty line is widely regarded as a clean beauty brand that delivers high-performance results.

Fink is in her 50s, as is her husband

Jillian Fink was born on 4 February 1966, making her 59 years old in 2025. She is slightly younger than her husband, Patrick Dempsey, who was born on 13 January 1966.

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink at the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on March 01, 2025. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Jillian and Patrick almost divorced after 15 years of marriage

Although they remain married, Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink faced a significant challenge when they filed for divorce in 2014. At the time, the couple released a joint statement via TMZ that did not specify the reason for the split:

It is with careful consideration and mutual respect that we have decided to end our marriage. Our primary concern remains the well-being of our children, and we ask that our family’s privacy be respected during this sensitive time.

The couple later withdrew the divorce petition in 2016 and chose to work on their marriage. They credited ongoing couples therapy as a key factor in their reconciliation. Speaking to People, Patrick explained:

Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of. I did not feel like we had done all the work, and we both wanted to do that work. It is always destabilising when you are potentially breaking up a family.

Jillian Fink's parents. Photo: @jilliandempseyofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Frequently asked questions

How much older was Patrick Dempsey's first wife? Patrick was married to Rochelle “Rocky” Parker from 1984 to 1987. They had a 26-year age difference.

Patrick was married to Rochelle “Rocky” Parker from 1984 to 1987. They had a 26-year age difference. Who is Patrick Dempsey's wife and family? The actor is married to Jillian Fink, and they have three children: Talula Fyfe, Sullivan, and Darby.

The actor is married to Jillian Fink, and they have three children: Talula Fyfe, Sullivan, and Darby. What does Patrick Dempsey's daughter do? Talula is a chef who owns a pastry and confectionery brand.

Talula is a chef who owns a pastry and confectionery brand. Are Patrick Dempsey's sons identical? The twins are not identical, although they share a strong resemblance.

Conclusion

Jillian Fink is married to one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors, but she had already established herself as a respected figure in the beauty industry long before their marriage. Despite their fame, the couple has managed to maintain a relatively private relationship away from constant public scrutiny.

