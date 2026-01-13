Mehcad Brooks and his wife, Frida, have been married for over three years and are widely regarded as one of the more intriguing couples in the entertainment industry. Their relationship draws interest largely because of their contrasting career paths.

Frida Brooks is a Swedish meditation and mindfulness instructor .

. Mehcad and Frida began appearing together publicly around 2018 and married in 2021.

and married in 2021. She maintains a low-profile lifestyle and shares limited personal content on social media focused on spirituality, mindfulness, and Earth-based rituals.

Full name Mehcad Jason McKinley Brooks Nickname Cad Date of birth 25 October 1980 Age 45 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States of America Current residence United States of America Parents Billy Brooks and Alberta Phillips Siblings Billy Brooks Jr. (older brother) Marital status Married Partner Frida Brooks Education L.C. Anderson High School; University of Southern California Profession Actor Net worth $4 million Social media X (Twitter) Instagram

Frida is Mehcad Brooks' wife

Mehcad Brooks, best known for his role in the crime series Law & Order, is married to Frida, a Swedish wellness instructor. The couple surprised fans with their private wedding and have since continued to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

They are occasionally seen together at red-carpet events or showing support for one another on social media. In 2024, Mehcad marked Frida’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, writing:

Wishing a happy birthday to my love, my best friend, my teacher, and my wife. I could go on and on about what kind of woman she is, what kind of soul, what she embodies, and it still wouldn’t do her justice.

The couple had a low-key but symbolic wedding ceremony

Frida and Mehcad tied the knot on 8 May 2021 in a private ceremony away from public attention. The date held special meaning for Frida, as it coincided with her grandfather’s birthday. Reflecting on the occasion, Frida described it as the happiest day of her life.

Frida was born in Sweden but now resides in the United States

Born Frida Kardeskog on 7 May 1988 in Stockholm, Sweden, she holds Swedish nationality and is of white ethnicity. She turned 37 in 2025. According to SheKnows, Frida was raised in Sweden and later relocated to the United States, where she now lives with her husband.

She is a professional meditation and mindfulness teacher

Frida leads a largely private life, and most publicly available information about her comes from her social media presence. Her Instagram bio describes her as a student of life devoted to Earth-based rituals, ancient wisdom, ceremony, and spiritual lineage.

She also shares content related to astrology, numerology, and social justice. In a Juneteenth post supporting the Black Lives Matter movement on her Instagram page, she highlighted the historical significance of the day, saying:

On this Juneteenth, we celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. It is crucial to understand and acknowledge the significance of this day in our worlds history. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the day – June 19, 1865 – when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached enslaved people in Texas, two years after it was signed.

Her husband, Mehcad, is a celebrity son and an established actor

While Frida prefers to remain out of the limelight, Mehcad Brooks was born into a prominent family. His father, Billy Brooks, was a celebrated National Football League player. Although expected to follow in his father’s athletic footsteps, Mehcad pursued acting instead.

Born in 1980, Mehcad attended L.C. Anderson High School and later the University of Southern California, where he played basketball. According to Rotten Tomatoes, his career gained momentum after he began modelling at age 15, including campaigns for Calvin Klein. He is also known as a collector of vintage Playboy magazines.

Frida Brooks’ husband regrets being a Playboy in his 20s

Mehcad has previously been linked to several high-profile figures, including Elisabetta Canalis, Amalie Wichmann, Seita Ebanks, and Serinda Swan.

In an interview cited by Page Six, he acknowledged mistakes made in his twenties, saying:

I used women for sex. In your 20s, you don’t know any better, and I was wrong...

Brooks is a millionaire

Mehcad Brooks’ net worth is estimated at approximately $4 million. Per HotNewHipHop, he earned it through his work in film, television, and modelling. Frida, meanwhile, generates income through her work as a meditation and mindfulness instructor.

Mehcad and Frida share a serene New York home

According to Hello! magazine, the couple resides in New York City, where they have created a calm, spiritually inspired living space.

Their home blends plush furnishings with symbolic décor, including Buddha statues and monochromatic art pieces. Frida’s meditation corner, filled with plants and meaningful objects, reflects her wellness-focused lifestyle.

Does Mehcad Brooks have a twin brother? The actor has an older brother named Billy Brooks Jr.

The actor has an older brother named Billy Brooks Jr. Why did Mehcad Brooks leave Law & Order? He exited the series to pursue other opportunities within the entertainment industry.

Mehcad Brooks’ wife, Frida, is a private yet intellectually and spiritually grounded individual who approaches wellness as a personal calling. They have been married for over three years and appear to complement one another through their shared values of balance, mindfulness, and mutual respect.

