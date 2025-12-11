Is Cal Raleigh married? Mariners star's relationship status with Hannah Shimek
Cal Raleigh is not married but is dating former collegiate softball champion Hannah Shimek, who has been a pillar of support throughout his professional baseball career. She celebrated with the Mariners star after his 49th homer, posting on Instagram:
Greatness was witnessed today. 29, your dedication, drive, and love of the game are inspiring. I love you big and couldn’t be more proud, congrats.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Cal Raleigh is not married but is in a relationship
- Hannah Shimek’s age and background
- She was a multi-sport athlete at Inglemoor High School
- Her career focuses on sales and marketing
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Cal Raleigh, nicknamed “Big Dumper,” has been dating Hannah Shimek since 2023.
- Hannah Shimek is a two-time NAIA champion and former collegiate softball standout from Southern Oregon University.
- The couple went public with their relationship in the summer of 2024 at the Mariners Care Foundation Summer Soiree.
Profile summary
Full name
Cal Joseph Raleigh
Nickname
Big Dumper
Date of birth
26 November 1996
Age
29 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
Cullowhee, North Carolina, USA
Nationality
American
Mother
Stephanie Raleigh
Father
Todd Raleigh
Siblings
3
Relationship status
Dating
Girlfriend
Hannah Shimek
School
Knoxville Catholic High School, Smoky Mountain High School
University
Florida State University
Profession
Professional baseball player (MLB catcher)
Net worth
$2.55 million
Social media
Cal Raleigh is not married but is in a relationship
The MLB player is not married but is in a relationship with Hannah Shimek, with reports indicating that they began dating in 2023. While details about how they met remain private, Shimek has been a visible presence at his games and regularly shows her support on Instagram.
She attended the 2025 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby in Atlanta, where Raleigh won the event, as ESPN noted. The couple later appeared on the All-Star Game red carpet, where she wrote on Instagram:
Congrats, Cal... Such an unforgettable experience watching Cal live out a dream on one of baseball’s biggest stages. Here’s to carrying the magic into the second half.
Cal Raleigh and Hannah Shimek made their public debut in 2024
In August 2024, the Seattle Mariners catcher and Hannah Shimek made their public debut as a couple at the Mariners Care Foundation Summer Soiree.
They later appeared together at the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards in New York City, where Cal Raleigh claimed both the Gold and Platinum Glove honours, as Sports Illustrated reported. He marked the moment on Instagram, writing:
It was a truly special night that I’ll never forget. I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way.
Hannah Shimek’s age and background
As cited in Essentially Sports, Cal Raleigh’s girlfriend was born on April 18, 1999, in Seattle, Washington, making her 26 years old as of 2025. She is of Caucasian ethnicity and an Aries by zodiac sign.
Hannah Shimek's parents, Michele and Tom Shimek, raised her alongside four siblings, including her younger brother, Zach.
She was a multi-sport athlete at Inglemoor High School
While attending Inglemoor High School, Hannah Shimek stood out as a multisport athlete, excelling in softball and basketball. As Sportskeeda noted, she set a school record with a .461 career batting average and earned multiple All-KingCo first-team selections.
Hannah played collegiate softball at Southern Oregon University
The former college athlete reportedly played softball at Southern Oregon University, where she emerged as one of the program’s standout players.
She earned All-Cascade Conference honourable mention and won two NAIA championships in 2019 and 2021. When speaking to the Bothell-Kenmore Reporter after her first championship, she said:
This is, by far, honestly, the best year of softball I’ve ever played. I’ve never had such a close team and people who work so hard for the person next to them. No one was there for selfish reasons; everyone did everything for each other.
She celebrated Cal Raleigh’s historic 60th home run
On September 24, 2025, Cal Raleigh became the first catcher in MLB history to hit 60 home runs in a single season. The milestone capped an incredible year that included awards such as the Silver Slugger, MLB home run leader, and an AL West Division title.
During the celebration, Hannah Shimek reportedly shared a video on her Instagram story from the field with the caption:
The little kid in me is SCREAMING.
A report by the Us Magazine quoted Cal Raleigh saying after the game:
It’s crazy. Sixty is, I don’t know what to say. I didn’t know if I was going to hit 60 in my life. Just tonight, what a way to do it. I love this team. I love this city.
Her career focuses on sales and marketing
Hannah Shimek’s LinkedIn indicates she graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communications and Business.
She currently works as a sales and marketing specialist at Cascade Sales, Inc., and also serves as a softball and baseball hitting instructor. She previously held positions at Parker Remick, Fanatics, Coinbase, and Aflac.
Frequently asked questions
- What does Cal Raleigh's wife do for a living? While the MLB player is not married, his girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, works in sales and marketing and is also a softball hitting instructor.
- Does Cal Raleigh have kids? The athlete has no children.
- How did Hannah Shimek meet Cal Raleigh? Details of how they first met are not publicly known, but they began dating in 2023.
- Is Cal Raleigh engaged? There has been no public announcement confirming an engagement.
Conclusion
Is Cal Raleigh married? Although he is not married, Raleigh is in a relationship with Hannah Shimek, whom he began dating in 2023. The couple shares a strong bond as athletes, united by their passion for baseball and mutual support.
