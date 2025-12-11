Is Cal Raleigh married? Mariners star's relationship status with Hannah Shimek

Cal Raleigh is not married but is dating former collegiate softball champion Hannah Shimek, who has been a pillar of support throughout his professional baseball career. She celebrated with the Mariners star after his 49th homer, posting on Instagram:

Greatness was witnessed today. 29, your dedication, drive, and love of the game are inspiring. I love you big and couldn’t be more proud, congrats.

Cal Raleigh (L) and with his girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, celebrating Cal's award (R). Photo: @calraleigh, @hannahshimek_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Cal Raleigh, nicknamed “Big Dumper,” has been dating Hannah Shimek since 2023 .

. Hannah Shimek is a two-time NAIA champion and former collegiate softball standout from Southern Oregon University.

from Southern Oregon University. The couple went public with their relationship in the summer of 2024 at the Mariners Care Foundation Summer Soiree.

Profile summary

Full name Cal Joseph Raleigh Nickname Big Dumper Date of birth 26 November 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Cullowhee, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Mother Stephanie Raleigh Father Todd Raleigh Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Hannah Shimek School Knoxville Catholic High School, Smoky Mountain High School University Florida State University Profession Professional baseball player (MLB catcher) Net worth $2.55 million Social media Instagram

Cal Raleigh is not married but is in a relationship

The MLB player is not married but is in a relationship with Hannah Shimek, with reports indicating that they began dating in 2023. While details about how they met remain private, Shimek has been a visible presence at his games and regularly shows her support on Instagram.

She attended the 2025 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby in Atlanta, where Raleigh won the event, as ESPN noted. The couple later appeared on the All-Star Game red carpet, where she wrote on Instagram:

Congrats, Cal... Such an unforgettable experience watching Cal live out a dream on one of baseball’s biggest stages. Here’s to carrying the magic into the second half.

Cal Raleigh and Hannah Shimek at Mariners Care Foundation (L) and after a game (R). Photo: @hannahshimek_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Cal Raleigh and Hannah Shimek made their public debut in 2024

In August 2024, the Seattle Mariners catcher and Hannah Shimek made their public debut as a couple at the Mariners Care Foundation Summer Soiree.

They later appeared together at the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards in New York City, where Cal Raleigh claimed both the Gold and Platinum Glove honours, as Sports Illustrated reported. He marked the moment on Instagram, writing:

It was a truly special night that I’ll never forget. I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way.

Hannah Shimek’s age and background

As cited in Essentially Sports, Cal Raleigh’s girlfriend was born on April 18, 1999, in Seattle, Washington, making her 26 years old as of 2025. She is of Caucasian ethnicity and an Aries by zodiac sign.

Hannah Shimek's parents, Michele and Tom Shimek, raised her alongside four siblings, including her younger brother, Zach.

Cal Raleigh with his parents and his girlfriend, Hannah Shimek. Photo: @hannahshimek_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

She was a multi-sport athlete at Inglemoor High School

While attending Inglemoor High School, Hannah Shimek stood out as a multisport athlete, excelling in softball and basketball. As Sportskeeda noted, she set a school record with a .461 career batting average and earned multiple All-KingCo first-team selections.

Hannah played collegiate softball at Southern Oregon University

The former college athlete reportedly played softball at Southern Oregon University, where she emerged as one of the program’s standout players.

She earned All-Cascade Conference honourable mention and won two NAIA championships in 2019 and 2021. When speaking to the Bothell-Kenmore Reporter after her first championship, she said:

This is, by far, honestly, the best year of softball I’ve ever played. I’ve never had such a close team and people who work so hard for the person next to them. No one was there for selfish reasons; everyone did everything for each other.

Hannah Shimek and her father. Photo: @hannahshimek_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

She celebrated Cal Raleigh’s historic 60th home run

On September 24, 2025, Cal Raleigh became the first catcher in MLB history to hit 60 home runs in a single season. The milestone capped an incredible year that included awards such as the Silver Slugger, MLB home run leader, and an AL West Division title.

During the celebration, Hannah Shimek reportedly shared a video on her Instagram story from the field with the caption:

The little kid in me is SCREAMING.

A report by the Us Magazine quoted Cal Raleigh saying after the game:

It’s crazy. Sixty is, I don’t know what to say. I didn’t know if I was going to hit 60 in my life. Just tonight, what a way to do it. I love this team. I love this city.

Her career focuses on sales and marketing

Hannah Shimek’s LinkedIn indicates she graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communications and Business.

She currently works as a sales and marketing specialist at Cascade Sales, Inc., and also serves as a softball and baseball hitting instructor. She previously held positions at Parker Remick, Fanatics, Coinbase, and Aflac.

Hannah Shimek and her brother, Zach. Photo: @hannahshimek_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

What does Cal Raleigh's wife do for a living? While the MLB player is not married, his girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, works in sales and marketing and is also a softball hitting instructor.

While the MLB player is not married, his girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, works in sales and marketing and is also a softball hitting instructor. Does Cal Raleigh have kids? The athlete has no children.

The athlete has no children. How did Hannah Shimek meet Cal Raleigh? Details of how they first met are not publicly known, but they began dating in 2023.

Details of how they first met are not publicly known, but they began dating in 2023. Is Cal Raleigh engaged? There has been no public announcement confirming an engagement.

Conclusion

Is Cal Raleigh married? Although he is not married, Raleigh is in a relationship with Hannah Shimek, whom he began dating in 2023. The couple shares a strong bond as athletes, united by their passion for baseball and mutual support.

READ MORE: Who is Taylor Rooks' boyfriend? Inside her current relationship status

As Briefly.co.za published, most of Taylor Rooks' relationships are speculation because she rarely talks about her love life. The sports journalist was rumoured to be billionaire Jack Dorsey's girlfriend in early 2022 after the two were spotted together.

Despite being linked to several high-profile individuals, Taylor Rooks has never been married and does not have kids.

Source: Briefly News