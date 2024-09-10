Biggest NIL deals: Top 21 college athletes with highest valuations in 2024

The development of NIL partnerships has transformed college athletics, allowing student-athletes to leverage their brands. Some have secured the biggest NIL deals, earning outstanding sums through endorsements and partnerships.

Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes (L-R), LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne, Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns. Photos: Dustin Bradford, Peter Forest, Tim Warner (modified by author)

Numerous college players have taken advantage of the option to sign some of the biggest NIL deals. These sportsmen have used their notoriety, skills, and personal brand to secure sponsorship deals and collaborations.

Biggest NIL deals

California's Fair Pay to Play Act passed in 2019, compelled the NCAA to reconsider its position on collegiate athletes. This would result in them obtaining pay for their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Spencer Wadsworth, the senior vice president of Wasserman, a worldwide sports, music and entertainment firm, told Business Insider that NIL has helped relieve some athletes' temptation to enter the professional ranks prematurely.

There are different pressures each person goes through, and I think knowing that you can still earn some living, get paid for your sport, and continue your studies is extremely positive because everyone does have their own journey.

In 2021, the NCAA announced an interim regulation allowing student-athletes to benefit from NIL. And some are worth millions.

We analysed various sources to compile our list, with On3 serving as our primary reference. The details regarding social media followers are accurate as of September 9, 2024. Here is a breakdown of college athletes with the highest valuations:

Rank Player name NIL earnings in millions 21 Dylan Raiola $1.1 20 Miller Moss $1.2 19 Noah Fifita $1.2 18 Flau'jae Johnson $1.2 17 Hansel Emmanuel $1.2 16 Garrett Nussmeier $1.3 15 Evan Stewart $1.3 14 Will Howard $1.3 13 Paige Bueckers $1.4 12 Cooper Flagg $1.4 11 Dillon Gabriel $1.6 10 Cam Ward $1.7 9 Nico Iamaleava $1.9 8 Jaxson Dart $2 7 Carson Beck $2 6 Jalen Milroe $2 5 Quinn Ewers $2 4 Travis Hunter $2.7 3 Arch Manning $3.1 2 Livvy Dunne $3.9 1 Shedeur Sanders $5.4

Bryce Underwood and LeBron James' son, Bryce James, are two high school students worth $1.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively, who would feature on our top 21 NIL deals. However, since it is only about college students, these are the top NIL athletes:

21. Dylan Raiola | $1.1M

Dylan Raiola of the Nebraska Cornhuskers after the win against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo: Steven Branscombe

Date of birth: May 9, 2005

May 9, 2005 Age: 19 years (as of September 2024)

19 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football quarterback (Nebraska Cornhuskers)

Football quarterback (Nebraska Cornhuskers) Number of followers: 138,000

Raiola collaborated with Campus Ink and The NIL Store to create a variety of goods, including a Shaka T-shirt. In addition to his Campus Ink deal, Raiola has secured partnerships with EA Sports and Panini America, further boosting his NIL value.

His status as a five-star recruit enhances his appeal for lucrative endorsements. This is further strengthened by his family's rich football history.

20. Miller Moss | $1.2M

USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss warms up before a game against LSU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 1, 2024. Photo: Robert Gauthier

Date of birth: March 19, 2002

March 19, 2002 Age: 22 years (as of September 2024)

22 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football quarterback (USC Trojans)

Football quarterback (USC Trojans) Number of followers: 22,000

Miller Moss began 2024 by signing his first NIL deal with Rockin' Protein in early February. Shortly after, he secured a major partnership with Fragrance.com in mid-February.

His success continued into March with a deal from EA Sports. By April, Moss had joined JLab's college football NIL campaign, featuring top quarterbacks and wide receivers.

19. Noah Fifita | $1.2M

Noah Fifita of the Arizona Wildcats before the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Arizona Stadium on August 31, 2024, in Tucson, Arizona. Photo: Chris Coduto

Date of birth: July 28, 2003

July 28, 2003 Age: 21 years (as of September 2024)

21 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football quarterback (Arizona Wildcats)

Football quarterback (Arizona Wildcats) Number of followers: 10,000

According to Essentially Sports, Noah Fifita signed his first NIL deal with Friends of Wilbur and Wilma in August 2022. On 12 February 2024, he shared a partnership video on Instagram for Crest Insurance Group.

This was followed by another deal later that month with EA Sports. By 9 April 2024, Fifita had also joined JLab's college football NIL campaign, which featured top quarterbacks and wide receivers.

18. Flau'jae Johnson | $1.2M

LSU Tigers women's basketball player Flau'jae Johnson at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on September 4, 2024, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo: Peter Forest

Date of birth: November 3, 2003

November 3, 2003 Age: 20 years (as of September 2024)

20 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Basketball player (LSU Tigers) and rapper

Basketball player (LSU Tigers) and rapper Number of followers: 3.4M

Flau'jae Johnson's NIL partnerships started with HighlightHER in November 2022 and have since signed numerous deals, including Campus Ink and Raising Cane's, in April 2023. She continued to build her portfolio with Doritos, Amazon, Tampax, Uninterrupted, LG Electronics, Papa John's, JBL Audio, and Powerade throughout 2023.

In 2024, her notable collaborations included Apple Cash with former teammate Hailey van Lith, The Athlete's Foot, and Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge. She also partnered with Tinder, MVP Miami, Bazooka, JanSport, The NIL Store, Experian, Intuit TurboTax, and Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. According to On3, she also has the highest NIL valuation in women's basketball, at $1.2 million.

17. Hansel Emmanuel | $1.2M

Hansel Enmanuel of the Austin Peay Governors during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum on December 30, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Justin Ford

Date of birth: October 24, 2003

October 24, 2003 Age: 20 years (as of September 2024)

20 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Basketball player (Austin Peay State University)

Basketball player (Austin Peay State University) Number of followers: 4.4M

Hansel Enmanuel's most prominent NIL deals include a high-profile partnership with ZOA Energy, founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and a collaboration with Gatorade, which he announced on Instagram.

According to on3, his other notable endorsements include Oakley, which he joined in October 2023, and Champs Sports, announced in July 2023. Additionally, he has been involved with T-Mobile, Adidas, and Dreamer.

16. Garrett Nussmeier | $1.3M

Garrett Nussmeier of the LSU Tigers poses for a headshot during media day held at the LSU Indoor Practice Facility on June 17, 2024, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo: LSU Athletics

Date of birth: February 7, 2002

February 7, 2002 Age: 22 years (as of September 2024)

22 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football quarterback (LSU Tigers)

Football quarterback (LSU Tigers) Number of followers: 305,000

Garrett Nussmeier has secured several impressive NIL deals, including a notable collaboration with Cheez-It following LSU's Citrus Bowl appearance. He has also partnered with Signature Ride, Bayou Traditions, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, Powerade, and EA Sports.

15. Evan Stewart | $1.3M

Evan Stewart of the Oregon Ducks during the second half against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium on August 31, 2024, in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: Brandon Sloter

Date of birth: September 4, 2003

September 4, 2003 Age: 21 years (as of September 2024)

21 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football wide receiver (Oregon Ducks)

Football wide receiver (Oregon Ducks) Number of followers: 2.4M

In the summer of 2024, Evan Stewart signed a contract with NXTRND, an athletic equipment manufacturer. According to Essentially Sports, he has also secured NIL deals with Coach and NOCCO USA, with the latter announced in February 2023. Additionally, Stewart signed with EA Sports in February 2024 and Texas Aggies United in September 2023.

14. Will Howard | $1.3M

Quarterback Will Howard of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium on August 31, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jason Mowry

Date of birth: September 24, 2001

September 24, 2001 Age: 23 years (as of September 2024)

23 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football quarterback (Ohio State Buckeyes)

Football quarterback (Ohio State Buckeyes) Number of followers: 56,000

Will Howard inked his first NIL contract with Wildcat NIL on February 21, 2023. According to Essentially Sports, he continued to build his portfolio with partnerships, including Long McArthur Luxury on August 30, 2023, and Freddy's on September 18, 2023.

Howard also signed with Grippo’s Chips and ONIT Athlete in August 2024 and secured a deal with JLab in September 2024. In between, he partnered with EA Sports in March 2024 and The Foundation in April 2024.

13. Paige Bueckers | $1.4M

Paige Bueckers of the UConn Huskies prior to the game between the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals on August 13, 2024, at Target Field in Minneapolis. Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn

Date of birth: October 20, 2001

October 20, 2001 Age: 22 years (as of September 2024)

22 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Basketball player (UConn Huskies)

Basketball player (UConn Huskies) Number of followers: 4.9M

Paige Bueckers began the 2023-24 season with an NIL valuation of approximately $643,000, placing her among the top women’s basketball players in endorsement earnings. She secured a multi-year contract with Nike in September 2024 and has also signed deals with Bose, StockX, Leaf Trading Cards, Crocs, GoArmy, Chegg, and Nerf.

Additionally, she has partnerships with Madison Reed, Unrivaled, CeraVe Skincare, Hampton Creative Consulting, Topps, CVS Pharmacy, Taco Bell, Dunkin', and Ibotta. Bueckers has also been featured in campaigns for The UConn NIL Store, Bleeding Blue For Good, and The Players Trunk.

12. Cooper Flagg | $1.4M

Cooper Flagg of the USA Basketball Men's Team during USAB Men's Training Camp on July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Juan Ocampo

Date of birth: December 21, 2006

December 21, 2006 Age: 17 years (as of September 2024)

17 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Basketball player (Duke Blue Devils)

Basketball player (Duke Blue Devils) Number of followers: 762,000

Cooper Flagg leads the college basketball NIL rankings. One of his biggest NIL deals was with CAA in April 2024. According to Sporting News, he also agreed to an endorsement deal with New Balance in August 2024.

11. Dillon Gabriel | $1.6M

Dillon Gabriel of the Oregon Ducks prior to a game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium on August 31, 2024, in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: Brandon Sloter

Date of birth: December 28, 2000

December 28, 2000 Age: 23 years (as of September 2024)

23 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football quarterback (Oregon Ducks)

Football quarterback (Oregon Ducks) Number of followers: 160,000

Dillon Gabriel's NIL deals include agreements with The GLD Shop, I'm Inspired, Ajinomoto Foods Europe, EA Sports, Brands Unlimited, Crimson and Cream, and EvoShield. He has also recently signed deals with Beats by Dre and Celsius.

10. Cam Ward | $1.7M

Cam Ward walks the sideline after a college football game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators on August 17, 2024, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. Photo: Chris Leduc

Date of birth: May 25, 2002

May 25, 2002 Age: 22 years (as of September 2024)

22 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football quarterback (Miami Hurricanes)

Football quarterback (Miami Hurricanes) Number of followers: 40,000

Cam Ward’s most recent NIL agreement is with C4 Energy. Previously, he has worked with Canes Connection, including multiple contracts throughout the year. His NIL portfolio also features collaborations with EA Sports, Leaf Trading Cards, and Panini America.

According to Fanarch, Ward initially signed his first NIL contract with Cougar Collective in 2022 while at Washington State. The deal was valued at $90,000, which included $50,000 in cash, an apartment, and a pick-up truck for personal use.

9. Nico Iamaleava | $1.9M

Nico Iamaleava before an SEC football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Missouri Tigers on November 11, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. Photo: Scott Winters

Date of birth: September 2, 2004

September 2, 2004 Age: 20 years (as of September 2024)

20 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football quarterback (Tennessee Volunteers)

Football quarterback (Tennessee Volunteers) Number of followers: 345,000

Nico Iamaleava secured a significant NIL deal with Spyre Sports, reportedly worth up to $8 million. According to WBIR, he was selected as one of 11 players for Beats by Dre's "Beats Elite" NIL program in 2024.

His partnerships include a major agreement with The Volunteer Club powered by Spyre Sports. Additionally, he has collaborations with Leaf Trading Cards and Force Factor.

8. Jaxson Dart | $2M

Jaxson Dart of the Mississippi Rebels after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 28, 2023, in Oxford, Mississippi. Photo: Justin Ford

Date of birth: May 13, 2003

May 13, 2003 Age: 21 years (as of September 2024)

21 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football quarterback (Ole Miss)

Football quarterback (Ole Miss) Number of followers: 143,000

Jaxson Dart has several notable NIL deals with Dick's Sporting Goods, Nicholas Air, NextGenCamps, EA Sports, and Ole Miss's The Grove Collective. According to SI, he also has a significant season-long partnership with C Spire worth $100,000. Additionally, he participated in the Beats by Dre 'Beats Elite' campaign.

7. Carson Beck | $2M

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck on August 31, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo: Rich von Biberstein

Date of birth: November 19, 2002

November 19, 2002 Age: 22 years (as of September 2024)

22 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football quarterback (Georgia Bulldogs)

Football quarterback (Georgia Bulldogs) Number of followers: 118,000

Carson Beck secured his first major NIL deal with Zero FG Energy Drink in 2023. He has also partnered with The Players' Lounge, the Associated Credit Union, and Leaf Trading Cards.

In 2024, Beck expanded his NIL portfolio with notable collaborations, including Powerade, Beats by Dre, and Airstar Charter. Earlier, he worked with EA Sports and renewed his partnership with The Players' Lounge. Additional deals include Associated Credit Union.

6. Jalen Milroe | $2M

Jalen Milroe poses for a portrait at Hangar Four Studios in New York City on July 25, 2024. Photo: Michael J. LeBrecht II

Date of birth: December 13, 2002

December 13, 2002 Age: 21 years (as of September 2024)

21 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football quarterback (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Football quarterback (Alabama Crimson Tide) Number of followers: 223,000

Jalen Milroe has risen to become one of Alabama's top NIL earners, with a reported NIL deal valued at $337,000. His recent agreements include partnerships with Celsius and Beats by Dre, as well as an endorsement deal with Six Star Pro Nutrition.

He has also signed with EA Sports and collaborated with Yea Alabama to launch the LANK brand and apparel. Additionally, Milroe has worked with HEYDUDE Shoes and Rhoback.

5. Quinn Ewers | $2M

Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns speaks during SEC Football Media Days at Omni Dallas Hotel on July 17, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Tim Warner

Date of birth: March 15, 2003

March 15, 2003 Age: 21 years (as of September 2024)

21 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football quarterback (Texas Longhorns)

Football quarterback (Texas Longhorns) Number of followers: 265,000

Quinn Ewers has secured several notable NIL deals, including a seven-figure agreement with Metabillia to develop digital collectables and a substantial deal with EA Sports College Football 25. His other notable brands include Hulu and Dr Pepper for their Fansville Season 7 campaign.

Additionally, Ewers has agreements with New Era, Athletic Brewing Company, and Nicholas Air. According to Essentially Sports, he also has endorsements from C4 Energy, Panini America, Beats by Dre, HeyDude Shoes, and the Texas One Fund.

4. Travis Hunter | $2.7M

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes before a game against North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colorado. Photo: Ric Tapia

Date of birth: May 18, 2003

May 18, 2003 Age: 21 years (as of September 2024)

21 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football wide receiver/cornerback (Colorado Buffaloes)

Football wide receiver/cornerback (Colorado Buffaloes) Number of followers: 2.3M

Travis Hunter is valued at $2.7 million, including his roster and NIL contracts. His first NIL contract was signed with Greenwood on July 27, 2022.

He went on to sign deals with well-known brands, including EA Sports, Leaf Trading Cards, Free From Sports, Rock' Em Socks, Cheez-It, American Eagle Outfitters, 7-Eleven, Celsius, Gary Yamamoto Custom Baits, KastKing, NXTRND, Water Land Co., Phil Long Ford, So Hoodie, Actively Black, Michael Strahan Brand, and Celsius Drink, among others.

3. Arch Manning | $3.1M

Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys on September 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Tim Warner

Date of birth: April 27, 2005

April 27, 2005 Age: 19 years (as of September 2024)

19 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football quarterback (Texas Longhorns)

Football quarterback (Texas Longhorns) Number of followers: 309,000

Arch Manning's NIL profits are outstanding. His collaborations with Panini America and EA Sports have greatly increased his revenue. Manning's net worth is around $3.1 million.

According to College Net Worth, one of his key agreements is with Panini America, a trading card manufacturer. There are reports that EA Sports paid him $50,000 to $60,000 to promote College Football 25. He is part of the Manning family.

2. Livvy Dunne | $3.9M

LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne during The Money Game World Premiere at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on September 4, 2024, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo: Peter Forest

Date of birth: October 1, 2002

October 1, 2002 Age: 22 years (as of September 2024)

22 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Gymnast (LSU Tigers) and social media influencer

Gymnast (LSU Tigers) and social media influencer Number of followers: 13.2M

According to the Daily Mail, Livvy Dunne began her NIL journey with WME Sports in August 2021, becoming their first NIL athlete. Since then, she has secured a variety of endorsement deals, including Vuori, Grubhub, Body Armor, American Eagle Outfitters, Passes, and Nautica.

Other recent deals include appearances in a ManningCast commercial, an exclusive partnership with Leaf Trading Cards, and agreements with ACCELERATOR, Motorola, and SI Swimsuit. She has been involved with Leaf Trading Cards, Proplan, and Forever 21, among others.

1. Shedeur Sanders | $5.4M

Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on November 4, 2023, in Boulder, Colorado. Photo: Dustin Bradford

Date of birth: February 7, 2002

February 7, 2002 Age: 22 years (as of September 2024)

22 years (as of September 2024) Occupation: Football quarterback (Colorado Buffaloes)

Football quarterback (Colorado Buffaloes) Number of followers: 2.5M

Shedeur Sanders, the Texas native, has secured several notable endorsement deals with Topps, Urban Outfitters, Beats by Dre, Under Armour, Gatorade, and Mercedes-Benz. According to Marca, on August 28, 2024, Sanders made headlines as the first college football player to sign an NIL deal with Nike.

Other recent deals include the launch of the 5430 Alliance with Colorado and a collaboration with Google. Sanders has also been featured in an Oikos Super Bowl ad and signed agreements with Actively Black and PLB Sports.

Shedeur Sanders is the highest-paid college athlete. He is the son of Deion Sanders, one of the most successful athletes to ever walk on earth.

Frequently asked questions

It is crucial to highlight that while NIL accords provide potential for athletes, there are complications and hurdles to navigating these arrangements. Here are the most frequently asked questions:

Who has the highest NIL deal in college football? Shedeur Sanders, with a NIL value of $4.8 million.

Shedeur Sanders, with a NIL value of $4.8 million. How much did Caitlin Clark make in NIL? Caitlin Clark is estimated to earn around $3.1 million from NIL deals.

Caitlin Clark is estimated to earn around $3.1 million from NIL deals. Who is the richest college athlete? Shedeur Sanders. His estimated NIL valuation is $4.8 million.

Shedeur Sanders. His estimated NIL valuation is $4.8 million. Who is the highest-paid NIL woman? Livvy Dunne, with a NIL valuation of $3.9 million.

NIL has completely transformed college sports, allowing student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness. With some securing the biggest deals, these athletes are now earning impressive sums through endorsements and partnerships.

