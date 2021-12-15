Peyton Manning is no stranger in the NFL world; most people know him as the son of Archie Manning, the retired quarterback. Eli Manning, the two-time Super Bowl Champion, is his brother. People describe them as football's royal family. Read on to find out why.

Peyton Manning's net worth, age, kids, wife, stats, salary, movies, profiles.

Source: Facebook

Peyton Manning was inducted into the Hall of Fame five years after his retirement. After two decades of successfully playing football and earning the MVP title five times, he hung his boots. Even after he retired from professional football, he shows up on TV commercials, stirring speculations on where he is and what he is doing. His biography deciphers that and more.

Peyton Manning's profile summary

Full name: Peyton Williams Manning

Nickname: The Sheriff, The Caveman or Peydirt

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 24th March 1976

Age: 45 years (As of December 2021)

Zodiac: Aries

Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana

Current residence: Denver, Colorado.

Nationality: American

Religion: Christian

Peyton Manning's height in centimetres: 196 cm

Height in feet: 6'5"

Weight in kg: 104 kg

Weight in pounds: 230 lbs

Eye colour: Brown

Hair colour: Honey brown

Occupation: retired NFL player, co-author, philanthropist

Position: Quarterback

Peyton Manning's Super Bowl wins: 2007 and 2016

College: University of Tennessee

High school: Isidore Newman (New Orleans)

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Ashley Thompson

Father: Archie Manning

Mother: Olivia (née Williams)

Brothers: Cooper Manning and Eli Manning

Children: Marshall Williams and Mosley Thompson

Net Worth: $250 million

Peyton Manning's biography

Peyton Manning is a former quarterback in the NFL. He hails from New Orleans and is the elder brother to the iconic Eli Manning. Cooper Manning, Peyton Manning's brother, was forced to quit football after sustaining a spinal injury. So, in high school, the NFL star used to wear a No 18 shirt to honour him.

Peyton Manning's age

He was born on 224th March 1976 to Archie and Olivia (née Williams) in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was the middle child in his family. As of December 2021, he is forty-five years old.

Peyton Manning's stats

Peyton after winning the Super Bowl. Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

Peyton developed an interest in football at a young age since his father, Archie, was a star quarterback with the New Orleans Saints. He started playing the sport in high school and received a national Player of the Year award.

Junior career

When he proceeded to the University of Tennessee, he was the starting quarterback for four years. In 1996, he earned the Sullivan Award as the country’s top amateur athlete. In 1997, he was selected to be part of the first-team All-American.

Professional career

In 1998, the Colts drafted the NFL star's first overall, and in 1999, he helped the team win the first title since 1987. In 2003, he was awarded the Most Valuable Player award alongside Steve McNair. In 2004, he won the MVP award again and set a record that was broken in 2007.

During the 2005 season, Peyton led the Colts to victories in the first 13 games and was one of the favourites to win the Super Bowl. However, the team lost to Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2006, he led the Colts to win the championships. In 2008, he won the MVP title for the third time.

In 2010, he led the Colts to the 10th consecutive playoff berth. He missed the season in 2011 after enduring a neck injury. His absence led the Colts to struggle to a 2-14 record. In 2012, the team released the NFL star to avoid paying him a $28 million bonus. He signed a five-year contract with Denver Broncos.

Denver Broncos

In Denver, the NFL star returned to his previous form and led the NFL in completion percentage. He led the team to a conference-best record of 13-3. In 2013, he established a new record of 5,477 passing yards, 10 interceptions and 55 touchdown passes. He also won his fifth MVP award. He led Denver Broncos to two playoff victories to advance to the Super Bowl. However, Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2014, Peyton threw his 509th touchdown, setting a record that Drew Brees and Brady later broke. By the end of 2014, he had a record of 4,727 passing yards and 39 touchdowns. During the 2015 season, he struggled. However, he still broke Favre's record of 71,838 career passing yards. Brees broke the NFL star's record in 2018.

At the beginning of the 2015 season, an injured Peyton was replaced as the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback. He resumed at the end of the season and led Denver Broncos to another trip to the Super Bowl. The team defeated Carolina Panthers and won the title for the first time in 17 years.

How old was Peyton Manning when he retired?

Peyton in 2017. Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

In March 2016, the NFL star announced he was retiring from professional football. By then, he was forty years old. Peyton Manning's career end came after setting a record of 71,940 passing yards and 539 touchdowns.

Peyton Manning's wife

Peyton married the love of his life, Ashley Thompson, in Memphis on St. Patrick's Day, 2001. Ashley hails from Tennessee and is an alumnus of the University of Virginia. She allegedly met her husband through a neighbour.

Are Peyton Manning and Ashley Manning still married?

The couple has been together for the past two decades. Yes, they are still together.

Peyton Manning's kids

The NFL star and Ashley Thompson have a set of twins, Marshall Williams, Peyton Manning's son, and Mosely Thompson, their daughter. Peyton Manning's children were born on 31st March 2011. The family lives in Denver, Colorado.

Peyton Manning's salary

At the peak of his career, the leading star in NFL made a whopping $18 million. Some years he made as much as $40 million from other deals.

Peyton Manning's net worth

Peyton Manning's net worth is approximately $250 million. Apart from his NFL career, he still makes money through brand endorsements and featuring in TV commercials.

Peyton Manning's movies and TV shows

Apart from making money through appearing in TV commercials and endorsing major brands, Manning is a producer. These are some of the films and TV shows that accord him credits:

Eli's Places

College Bowl

Peyton's Places

Detail

Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame

Peyton Manning was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the class of 2021.

These details about Peyton Manning's net worth reflect on the star's rise to fame. He was born to a family that adored football, and he carried forth the family' legacy through his flourishing career. Cooper, Eli and Peyton Manning join their father in running the Manning Passing Academy during the summer. It is a camp that improves the skills of athletes.

