Cris Collinsworth’s net worth, age, children, spouse, salary, height, profiles

Cris Collinsworth is a retired NFL athlete, sports broadcaster, and entrepreneur. He played the wide receiver position for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals for eight seasons in the 1980s. Since retiring from active play, he ventured into broadcasting and often makes appearances on NFL Network, Showtime, and NBC.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Cris was a feared wide receiver because of his height and pace. He is also considered one of the most thoughtful and well-spoken football analysts, having won 16 Emmy Awards since joining the media in the late 1980s.

Cris Collinsworth’s profile summary and bio

Full name: Anthony Cris Collinsworth

Anthony Cris Collinsworth Date of birth: 27th January 1959

27th January 1959 Age: 62 years in 2021

62 years in 2021 Birth sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Dayton, Ohio, United States

Dayton, Ohio, United States Current residence: Fort Thomas, Kentucky

Fort Thomas, Kentucky Nationality: American

American Height: 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m)

6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m) Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Holly Bankemper (since 1989)

Holly Bankemper (since 1989) Children: Jac, Austin, Ashley, Katie

Jac, Austin, Ashley, Katie Parents: Donetta Browning Collinsworth and Abraham Lincoln Collinsworth

Donetta Browning Collinsworth and Abraham Lincoln Collinsworth Siblings: Greg Collinsworth

Greg Collinsworth Alma mater: Astronaut High School, University of Florida (Accounting), University of Cincinnati Law School

Astronaut High School, University of Florida (Accounting), University of Cincinnati Law School Profession: Retired NFL athlete, sports broadcaster, entrepreneur

Retired NFL athlete, sports broadcaster, entrepreneur Player position: Wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals (8 seasons)

Wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals (8 seasons) Receiving touchdowns: 36

36 Receiving yards: 6,698

6,698 Instagram: @collinsworthpff

@collinsworthpff Twitter: @CollinsworthPFF

@CollinsworthPFF Net worth: Approximately $20 million in 2021

Early life

The award-winning sports broadcaster was born on 27th January 1959 in Dayton, Ohio, United States. Cris Collinsworth’s age is 62 years in 2021. His parents, Abraham Lincoln Collinsworth and mother Donetta Browning, were teachers. His family relocated to Melbourne, Florida, in the early 1960s.

Education

He studied at Astronaut High School, where his dad was the school head. While here, he was active in sports and even won the 100-yard dash championship. He also became a high school All-American quarterback but would later switch to wide receiver in college.

He went to the University of Florida on a football scholarship to pursue accounting. He returned to college in 1991 to pursue a law degree at the University of Cincinnati Law School.

Cris Collinsworth’s NFL career

The veteran sportscaster was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1981. He was with the team for eight years (1981 to 1988). Cris Collinsworth’s highlights during his time as an athlete included being named to the Pro Bowl thrice, ranking first in the Bengals’ all-time career receptions list and playing in two Super Bowls.

Cris Collinsworth’s stats

The retired wide receiver had an eventful career that led Cincinnati Bengals to several victories in the 1980s. Here is a summary of his career stats:

Games played: 107

107 Receptions: 417

417 Receiving yards: 6,698

6,698 Cris Collinsworth’s receiving yards per reception: 16.1

16.1 Receiving touchdowns: 36

36 Fantasy points: 873.3

Post-NFL career

Cris decided to join the media industry soon after leaving the NFL in 1989. He began as a radio host for a sports show before transitioning to TV. Cris has since worked with several networks, including NBC, Fox, and NFL. He has 16 Sports Emmy Awards, seven for Outstanding Event Analyst and nine for Outstanding Sports Studio Analyst.

Apart from sports and media, the sports broadcaster is also a successful entrepreneur. He established a sports statistic monitoring service known as Pro Football Focus (PFF). The website offers comprehensive play-by-play and player grading analytics to analyze the performance of every NFL and college football player against others of the same position.

Cris Collinsworth’s net worth and salary

The former NFL athlete has amassed a huge fortune since retiring from active play. His broadcasting career and various entrepreneurial ventures have all been successful. So, what is Cris Collinsworth’s salary? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he earns about $4 million per annum. His collective net worth in 2021 amounts to approximately $20 million.

Cris Collinsworth’s wife and children

The retired wide receiver married Holly Bankemper in 1989, and they have been together ever since. She is a lawyer, and they met in law school. Cris Collinsworth’s children include sons Jac and Austin and daughters Ashley and Katie. All the kids are from his marriage with Holly, and they all have established careers.

Where does Cris Collinsworth live?

The former NFL athlete resides in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, with his family. He purchased his current home in 2000 at $100,000. The 5-acre land was not developed when he bought it.

Is Cris Collinsworth a hall of famer?

He was inducted into the Academic All-America Hall of Fame in 2001. However, he is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Who is the CEO of Pro Football Focus?

Cris Collinsworth is the majority owner and CEO of Pro Football Focus. PFF provides an in-depth analysis of NFL and college football athletes.

How tall is Cris Collinsworth?

The retired wide receiver has maintained an athletic body years after quitting football. Cris Collinsworth’s height is 6 feet and 5 inches (1.96 m). His weight is 87kg or 192 lb.

Cris Collinsworth has an admirable dedication and is good at everything he does. After having a successful 8-year NFL career, he proceeded to become one of the best sports analysts of his generation. There is so much that upcoming broadcasters and athletes can learn from him.

