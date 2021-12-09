Who is Christian Ponder? Age, spouse, numbers, job, education, profiles, worth

Christian Ponder is a former American footballer and a quarterback in six NFL seasons. The Minnesota Vikings was the first team he played for in NFL. The celebrity is a Christian and was baptized by former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Christian Andrew's summer telemarketing job after his freshman year at FSU also helped him overcome shyness. Photo: @Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

Andrew takes after his father, David, who played for UFS as a lineman from 1980 to 1983. They are among the rare parent-child squad Bobby Bowden has ever trained. Bobby coached UFS' Seminoles team till 2009. So what is Christian Ponder's job after early retirement?

Christian Ponder's profile summary

Full name: Christian Andrew Ponder

Christian Andrew Ponder Date of birth: 25th February 1988

25th February 1988 Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Age: 33 years in 2021

33 years in 2021 Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA Residence: Arizona and New York City, USA

Arizona and New York City, USA Career: Former American football

Former American football Position: Quarterback

Quarterback Numbers: 7, 9, 2, 5

7, 9, 2, 5 NFL Draft: 2011 (Round 1/Pick 12)

2011 (Round 1/Pick 12) High school: Colleyville Heritage High School

Colleyville Heritage High School University: Florida State University

Florida State University Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Parents: Christine and David Ponder

Christine and David Ponder Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Samantha Ponder (m. 2012)

Samantha Ponder (m. 2012) Children: 2

2 Height: 6 feet 2 in (1.88 m)

6 feet 2 in (1.88 m) Weight: 230 lbs (104 kg)

230 lbs (104 kg) Eye/Hair colour: Brown

Brown Religion: Christian

Christian Denomination: Catholic

Catholic Instagram: cpseven

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Christian Ponder's biography

Christian Ponder's age is 33 years in 2021. He was born to Christine and David Ponder on 25th February 1988 in Dallas, Texas, USA. Andrew is a year younger than his brother Jon and two years older than Austin.

His parents bought him a 900-square foot four-bedroom home while still a university student. Photo: @tallahasseedemocrat

Source: Facebook

He grew up in a Catholic family, and they lived in a two-story brick house in Grapevine, Texas, for two decades. The young Andrew was so soft-spoken that his preschool teacher worried he wouldn't survive high school.

His dad was playing in Canada when his mum was pregnant with him. Hence, David quit football after many injuries and found a job at UPromise Investments.

He got the vice president position when Andrew was five. Playing street football games helped Andrew outgrew the timid phase before joining Colleyville Heritage High School's football team.

He rejected scholarships from almost five higher-learning institutions and took Florida State University's offer. Christian enrolled in a finance degree and graduated with a 3.73 GPA. He later went for a sports management MBA.

Who is Christian Ponder's wife?

He and ESPN reporter Samantha Steele got married on 17th December 2012. She is three years older than Cristian, for she was born on 11th December 1985. The couple met on Twitter after Andrew publicly sent her a message.

Andrew and his wife met on Twitter and had a secret wedding two months later. Photo: @Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

After two months of interaction in the DMs, the duo secretly tied the knots at the Wisconsin courthouse in Hudson, followed by dinner at Arby's.

A formal wedding ceremony was in April 2013, and they welcomed Bowden Saint-Claire Ponder in 2014. The couple named her after Andrew's university coach, Bobby Bowden.

They then had son Robinson True in 2017, who they named after Jack Roosevelt Robinson (football player) and David Robinson (basketball player). Daughter Price Anne-Drew was born in 2018.

Career history

Andrew started as a quarterback in high school in 2004, where he threw for 1,500 yards and seven scores. He also completed 1,214 yards and 20 points at the senior level. Andrew joined Florida State University's Seminoles team in 2006 and became quarterback Drew Weatherford's backup in 2007.

He became Seminoles' starting quarterback in 2008 and threw for 1,500 yards and seven points. The player then finished 1,214 yards and made 12 scores in 911 yards at the senior level.

The couple has two daughters and a son. Photo: @samanthaponder

Source: Instagram

The Seminoles won the season with a 9-4 record, and Andrew received the team's most valuable offensive player award. Even after suffering a shoulder injury in the 2009 season, he still had an outstanding record.

Christian Ponder's Draft into NFL

After throwing over 2,700 yards and 14 points, Andrew considered joining the NFL. However, the dream almost crashed when he hurt his shoulder and couldn't play for the rest of the season.

The player returned to the starting quarterback position in 2010 and received the Maxwell Award before the season ended. Also, Florida State campaigned for him to win the Heisman Trophy in July.

Andrew still succeeded under coach Jimbo Fisher even when his throwing arm got hurt and was fatigued several times. He was the first Seminole quarterback to lead the Seminoles to victories within and outside their state.

In 2010, he also received the James Tatum and Bobby Bowden honours, which are only awarded to the most talented student-athletes. Andrew was named MVP of the Under Armour Senior Bowl in 2011 and was selected 12th overall in the NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Denver Broncos did not renew the quarterback's contract after firing General Manager Trent Baalke. That was the last team he played for. Photo: @Jonathan Daniel

Source: Getty Images

The Vikings then traded veteran Donovan McNabb for Andrew to mentor him. Christian and the Vikings agreed on a $10 million rookie contract with jersey number 7.

The club moved Andrew to the third-stringer position after a disappointing record in the 2013 season so he was inactive for the first three games of the 2014 season. Then, he became an unrestricted free agent when the Vikings did not renew his contract towards the end of 2014. Instead, in 2015 the Las Vegas Raiders recruited him for a bonus of $1.5 million.

Later, the player bagged a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos on 25th November 2015 as a third-string quarterback, then an $800,000 one year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. Check out Christian Ponder's stats on the NFL's website. These are Christian Ponder's numbers:

2011-2014: Minnesota Vikings (7)

Minnesota Vikings (7) 2015: Oakland Raiders (9)

Oakland Raiders (9) 2015: Denver Broncos (5)

Denver Broncos (5) 2016: San Francisco 49ers (2)

Christian Ponder's net worth

How much does Christian Ponder make? Christian Ponder's career earnings analysis shows that Broncos paid him the lowest salary ($87,647) in his NFL career. So, is Christian Ponder still married?

Andrew, his wife and the kids live in Arizona and New York City. Photo: @Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

The couple put their Phoenix house on sale for $3.9 million in 2020 but own another home in the USA's New York City. Samantha earns a $4.9 million annual salary and is worth $12-$15 million. Meanwhile, Christian's worth is about $6.4 million.

So what is Christian Ponder doing now? He recently talked about marriage, retirement, and finding his identity in a Sports Spectrum's podcast (available on YouTube). The retired player is now devoted to his religion and family.

Christian Ponder's success inspires upcoming football players. He admits that God and his wife put him on the right track. Does Christian Ponder still play? He never joined any NFL team after the 2016 season.

READ ALSO: Julianne Hough's net worth, age, spouse, height, movies and TV shows, profiles

Briefly.co.za also posted Julianne Hough's bio. You probably know her from America’s Got Talent, Dancing With the Stars, Disney Parks Magic and more TV series and movies.

The 33-year-old actress from Orem, Utah, USA, is worth $10 million. So how did she become this wealthy? Julianne started her career in Dancing With the Stars season 4.

Source: Briefly.co.za