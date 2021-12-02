Julianne Hough's net worth, age, spouse, height, movies and TV shows, profiles

Julianne Hough is a famous actress, dancer, and singer. She is also a two-time professional champion of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The dancer has a successful career, which has seen her amass a lot of wealth. Do you know what is Julianne Hough's net worth?

Julianne Hough performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Julianne Hough's net worth is estimated to be about $10 million. This is from her successful career as a singer, dancer, and actress. She is also a host of America’s Got Talent show.

Julianne Hough's profile summary and bio

Full name: Julianne Alexandra Hough

Julianne Alexandra Hough Nickname: Jules

Jules Year of birth: July 20, 1988

July 20, 1988 Place of birth: Orem, Utah, United States

Orem, Utah, United States Julianne Hough's age: 33 years as of 2021

33 years as of 2021 Siblings: Four

Four Famous as: Dancer, singer and actress

Dancer, singer and actress Nationality: American

American Gender: Female

Female Height: 5 feet 3 inches

5 feet 3 inches Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Brooks Laich

Brooks Laich Father: Bruce Hough

Bruce Hough Mother: Marianne Hough

Marianne Hough Alma mater: Las Vegas Academy High School

Las Vegas Academy High School Instagram: juleshough

juleshough Net worth: $10 million

Early life

Julianne Hough speaks onstage during the EMA Awards Gala sponsored by Beyond Meat, H&M Foundation, Montage International, and Toyota on October 16, 2021 in Van Nuys, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

The choreographer was born on November 20, 1988, in the United States of America. Her parents are Bruce and Marianne Hough.

The actress is of English, French-Canadian, Dutch, German, Scots-Irish, Swiss-German, Swedish, Scottish, Danish, and French descent. She attended Las Vegas Academy High School.

How old is Julianne Hough?

On July 20, 1988, the actress was born in Orem, Utah, United States. She is currently 33 years as of 2021.

Julianne Hough's career

At the age of nine years, she kick-started her career in the world of entertainment. In 2007, she made her debut on season 4 of Dancing With the Stars together with her celebrity partner Apolo Ohno. At age 15, she won the Junior World Latin Championship of dancing.

In 2007, she was nominated for a Creative Arts Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Choreography in season 5. Here are some of Julianne Hough's movies and TV shows:

Show Me the Money

Footloose

Safe heaven

Rock of ages

Dirty grandpa

Curve

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Bigger

Dance with Julianne

Paradise

Grease

America’s Got Talent

Dancing with the stars

Disney Parks magic

Rock of ages: extra

Magical holiday celebration

NBC New year’s eve 2020

She released a self-titled debut studio album in May 2008 with renowned Mercury Nashville Records. Interestingly, the album debuted position 3 on the US Billboard 200.

In 2015, she won the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding Choreography. In 2019, she landed her role on the reality TV series America’s Got Talent as a judge.

Is Julianne Hough married?

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are seen on February 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: BG015/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The beauty once dated Ryan Seacrest for a decade before meeting and getting married to Brooks Laich, a professional former ice hockey player. The couple started dating in 2013 and wed in 2017.

However, in May 2020, the actress announced their split with Brooks Laich after three years of marriage.

Early this year, Brooks went official on his Instagram that he was dating Katrin Tanja Davidsottir, an Icelandic athlete.

Julianne Hough and Charlie Wilson

The former Dancing With the Stars judge was spotted kissing a man on November 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. The mystery man is none other than model Charlie Wilson. This came after one year of filing for divorce from the former husband, Brooks Laich.

Julianne Hough has proven to be one of the most multi-talented personalities in the entertainment industry. She continues to be an inspiration to many people.

