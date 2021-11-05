Who is Stockard Channing? Age, children, husband, movies, profiles, net worth

Art is the fantastic creativity that showcases the brilliant minds we have in this world. Moreover, skill activates livelihood among people. A good example is the ongoing Lacasa series that has received tremendous views globally. Stockard Channing is a one in a million actresses, as she has starred in several movies. Read on!

She is an American actress famous for her role as Betty Rizzo in the Grease film of 1978; she has grown to befit a reputable status as a respectable actress in the series The West Wing.

Stockard Channing's profiles

Birth name: Susan Williams Antonia Stockard

Susan Williams Antonia Stockard Birth date: February 13, 1944

February 13, 1944 Birthplace: Manhattan

Manhattan Gender: Female

Female Stockard Channing's parents: Mary Alice Lester Napier Stockard

Mary Alice Lester Napier Stockard Siblings: Lesly Stockard Smith

Lesly Stockard Smith Nationality: American

American Stockard Channing's age: 77

77 Height: 5 ft 2 in

5 ft 2 in Stockard Channing's education: Havard University( BA)

Havard University( BA) Profession: Actress

Actress Years active: 1969-present

1969-present Stockard Channing's spouses: Walter Channing Jr, Paul Schmidt, David Debin, David Rawle

Walter Channing Jr, Paul Schmidt, David Debin, David Rawle Stockard Channing's net worth: $ 15 million

Stockard Channing's salad days

The Manhattan princess was born on February 13, 1944. Her mother, Mary Alice, comes from an extensive Brooklyn Irish Catholic family, and Lester Napier Stockard, the father, was in the shipping business. Channing's father passed away in 1960, leaving her a large estate. The American actress has a sister, Lesly Stockard Smith.

Lesly's sister began school at Chapin School in New York City. Afterwards, she joined Madeira School in McLean, Virginia, a boarding school for girls. Her grades earned her a slot at Radcliffe College of Harvard University in Massachusetts, where she ended up studying a course in history and literature. She later graduated summa cum laude in 1965.

She had a calling to go and act. Her passion for the stage resulted in her enrolling at the HB studio in New York City. This was the beginning of what would be a very successful acting career spanning several years.

Channing's Career

She launched her acting career in 1966, where she participated in several offbeat roles at the experimental Theatre Company of Boston. Eventually, she relocated to NYC, where she grasped her first Broadway bow as a chorus member and a substitute in the musical version of Two Gentlemen of Verona in 1971.

Her career journey was not a walk in the park, but in the end, the struggle paid off. Before entering the limelight in 1978, she starred in various roles in several movies and TV shows. One of her most popular shows was Grease. Some of Stockard Channing's movies that could be considered among the best movies globally are listed below.

Stockard is known for:

Grease-1978

Six degrees of Separation-1993

Practical magic-1998

Where the Heart is- 2000

Other movies that she has acted in include: Difficult people, Sparkle, The Divorce, Life or Something like it, A Time of Destiny, The Fortune, Perfect witness, Staying together and many more.

"It's Only A Play" welcomes Nathan Lane & T.R. Knight at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 31, 2015, in New York City. Photo by: John Lamparski/WireImage.

Source: Getty Images

Stockard Channing's dating life

The star's dating life is quite long, as she has been married and divorced four times. Her first husband was Walter Channing Jr, in 1963. They divorced in 1967, but she held onto the name Channing that she still uses to date. The second one on the list was Paul Schmidt, a professor of Slavic languages. They met in 1970 and broke up in 1976.

David Deben came in third that same year she separated with Schmidt, and they lasted for two years only. Lastly, it was David Rawle, who was a businessman. They were married 1n 1980 and divorced in 1988.

Stockard Channing's spouse shifting is unconventional, to say the least. However, Channing's relationship with Daniel Gillham was a marvel. Daniel was also in the movie-making business as a cinematographer, and they met on the set of A Time of Destiny. Gillham became Stockard Channing's partner since then till his demise in 2014.

Stockard Channing and Will Smith's comments

Will Smith reveals his affection towards Channing during their time acting in the six degrees of separation movie. The actor says that he fell in love with Channing when he was newly married, and he and his wife Zampino were having a new baby.

After his cast in the movie, he said they went back home with his wife and Trey, their son, but their marriage was rocky since he longed to speak with Channing. When Channing heard of the comments that Will Smith had communicated to the media, she responded by saying that she was flattered, and it was a wonderful thing because Stockard found him to be sweet from the very moment she laid eyes on him.

