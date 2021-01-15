Telemundo has always had thrilling soap operas, but Law of the Heart is one of its kind. The Colombian TV series narrates the complicated love life of family law attorneys. The cases they regularly handle in court are not far from what happens in their personal lives. Keep reading below to learn more about the show's full story, teasers and cast.

Law of the Heart is a Colombian telenovela on Telemundo. Photo: @Concabletv

Source: Twitter

Courtroom-based dramas are always great entertainment for TV lovers, and this Telemundo series is no exception. Do attorneys handle their personal issues the same way they do in courtrooms? This telenovela has exciting episodes lined up, and it is a rollercoaster ride you do not want to miss.

Law of the Heart plot summary

Law of the Heart on Telemundo centres around the lives of attorneys working at the Cabal-Ortega-Dominguez and associates law company. Despite their feisty tones and no-nonsense demeanour, the family law attorneys are not immune to personal issues that ordinary people face every day.

The Spanish telenovela takes viewers through the toxic love triangle between lawyers Pablo, Julia, and Camilo, as well as the personal relationships of other attorneys. Ironically, the legal cases they defend, including divorce and child custody battles, are a reflection of what goes on in their private lives.

Julia, Pablo and Camilo find themselves in a love triangle. Photo: @todotvnews

Source: Twitter

Law of the Heart full story

Pablo Domínquez is a thriving attorney and partner at the Cabal-Ortega-Domínguez and associates law firm that tackles family law issues. He is in conflict with his spouse Jimena, and their marriage is on the verge of collapsing.

As Pablo goes through a hard separation, he meets attorney Julia Escallón, but she is engaged to Camilo Borrero, and they are about to tie the knot. Pablo and Julia grow closer as time goes by and fall in love. The relationship then becomes a fascinating love triangle, and Julia has to choose between Pablo and Camilo.

Law of the Heart on Telemundo teasers

Did you miss the previous Law of the Heart episodes? Here are all the teasers to help you catch up on what happened.

Who are the Laws of the Heart Telemundo cast?

The award-winning La Ley del Corazón telenovela is one of the most popular Colombian shows with an A-list cast. The celebrated courtroom drama was created by the late Mónica Agudelo Tenorio and has two seasons. It stars Luciano D'Alessandro and Laura Londoño in the lead cast. The show's main characters include;

Luciano D'Alessandro as Pablo Domínguez

D'Alessandro Luciano González stars as lawyer Pablo in the Law of the Heart TV series. Photo: @lucianodalessandro

Source: Instagram

The model and actor is a Venezuelan-Colombian from El Tigre. He has had roles in multiple Columbian and Venezuelan telenovelas with his first protagonist role being in Amor a Palos. He is known for various other telenovelas including Decisiones: Unos ganan, otros pierden, Operación pacífico, and La esclava blanca.

Laura Londoño as Julia Escallón

Laura Londoño is a Colombian model and actress. Photo: @londonotlaura

Source: Instagram

The Columbian model and actress was born on 13th February 1988 in Medellín, Colombia. She began her career in the modelling industry at the young age of 10 when she modelled for famous designer Ángel Yáñez. Laura is married to Mora Bahamón, and has one child, Allegra Mora Londoño. The 32-year-old actress won Best Leading Actress in a Telenovela for her role in Law of the Heart series in 2017.

Sebastián Martínez as Camilo Borrero

Sebastián Martínez. Photo: sebastianmartinezn

Source: Instagram

Sebastián Martínez is a Colombian actor born on 7th January 1983. The 38-year-old actor has had a longstanding career and has been cast in popular soap operas like La Bella y las bestias, Rosario Tijeras, and Pa' quererte.

Iván Darío López as Nicolás Ortega

Iván Darío López is a Colombian actor. Photo: @ivanlopezoficial

Source: Instagram

Born in Bogotá, Colombia, Iván Darío López is mostly known for his roles in multiple telenovelas. Some of his famous soap operas include Secretos del paraíso, La ley del corazón, No olvidarás mi nombre, and Pambelé. Darío has received several nominations and won several awards over the years.

Mabel Moreno as María del Pilar Garcés

Mabel Moreno is an award-winning Colombian actress. Photo: @mabelmoreno1

Source: Instagram

Mabel Maria Suarez Moreno was born on 25th June 1983. The famous Colombian actress is married to fellow actor Iván Darío López. In 2019, she won the Best Opposing Actress in a Telenovela or Series for her role in The Queen of Flow. She has also starred in Laura, the Colombian Saint, The Queen of Flow, and The Lord of the Heavens.

Lina Tejeiro as Catalina Mejía

Lina Tejeiro is a seasoned Colombian actress. Photo: @linatejeiro

Source: Instagram

Lina Fernanda Gonzalez Tejeiro is a young Colombian actress. She became very popular after playing Sammy in the TV series Parents and Children for five years. In 2017, she won the Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Law of the Heart. Lina has also been cast in other telenovelas, including Chichipatos and Revenge.

Other cast members with recurring roles include;

Rodrigo Candamil as Alfredo Duperly

Manuel Sarmiento as Iván Estéfan

Mario Ruíz as Elías Rodríguez

Yesenia Valencia as Rosa Ferro

Carlos Benjumea as Hernando Cabal

Judy Henríquez as Carmen

Juan Pablo Barragán as Marcos Tibatá

Luis Fernando Bohórquez as Miguel

Carolina López as Patricia Ramírez

Marianela González as Irene

Carlos Torres as Mario Aristizábal

Juan Sebastián Calero as Paul Ricaurte

Carla Giraldo as Josefina

Andrés Suárez as Dr Ángel

Eileen Roca as Adelaida de Ricaurte

Amparo Grisales as Iris Mendoza

Law of the Heart is a soap opera that most if not all soapie lovers will enjoy. The intrigues, drama, suspense and most especially the romance will leave you wanting for more. The Colombian TV series airs on the Telemundo channel every day at 9.00 p.m.

