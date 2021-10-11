Zee World My Heart Knows: cast, plot summary, full story, teasers

My Heart Knows Indian name is Tujhse Hai Raabta. This new show culminated with drama and romance will be gracing the screens from October 15, 2021, at 6 pm on Zee World. The show will be replacing The Good Son.

Reem Shaikh and Poorva Gokhale looking great in their roles as Kalyani Rane and Malhar Rane. Photo: @AndyVermaut

Tujhse Hai Raabta has 729 episodes and is a perfect show to watch, especially with so much time on people's hands. The bitter-sweet story will leave you with mixed emotions and reactions. When will Tujhse Hai Raabta be out? Tujhse Hai Raabta will be out on October 15 2021.

My Heart Knows plot summary

My Heart Knows story-line kicks off with My Heart Knows theme song which brings out the story about a young girl who loses her mother at a young age. It all started when her mother slipped on their balcony during their wedding anniversary, and her then 18-year old father could not save her mother. Her father Atul is then arrested and grants custody to his ex-wife, Anupriya.

My Heart Knows cast with images

My Heart Knows cast comprises veteran actors and upcoming Indian stars. The actors perfectly fit into their roles and dedicate themselves to giving viewers the best entertainment. Below is a list of the cast of Tujhse Hai Raabt:

1. Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh as Kalyani Rane. Photo: @reem_sameer8

Malhar marries Kalyani but but he is not good to her since he believes she is the reason for Atharv and Sampada's elopement.

2. Sehban Azin

Sehban Azin as Malhar Rane . Photo: @sehban_azim

Malhar finds out that his mother died in an accident caused by Rao Sahab, who later commits suicide.

3. Poorva Gokhale

Poorva Gokhale as Anupriya Rane. Photo: @poorvagokhale

Anupriya is granted full custody of Kalyani by Atul after he goes to jail.

Some of the Tujhse Hai Raabta cast team's additional members include:

Rajat Dahiya as Sarthak Rane

Mahi Soni as Moksh Bapat

Purvi Mishra as Gungun Rane

Savita Prabhune as Ahilya Deshmukh

Shagun Pandey/Varun Vijay Sharma as Atharv Bapat

Sneha Shah as Sampada Bapat

Shahb Khan as Sayajirao Deshmukh

Priya Shinde as Pallavi Deshmukh

Rajeshwari Datta as Aparna Verma

Pankaj Vishnu as Atul Deshmukh

Amrapali Gupta as Madhuri Deshmukh

Bharat Arora as Vaman Verma

Preetika Chauhan as C.P. Meenakshi Parmarth Borkar

Anuj Khurana as Vivek Deshmukh

Anju Jadhav as Swara Deshmukh

Ekta Methai as Godavari Dey

Shrashti Maheshwari as Avni Dixit

Utkarsh Gupta as Rachit Khanna

Milimd Pathak as Madhav Rane

My Heart Knows full story

Atul, Kalyani's father, is arrested and grants his ex-wife, Anupriya, full custody of his daughter. For starters, Kalyani faults Anupriya for her mother's Madhuri death. However, she later realizes that her stepmother is caring and loving but dominated by her family.

Sampada, Kalyani's first cousin, is in love with Atharv but is forced to marry Malhar, the ACP of the area. She later gives birth to a healthy baby boy and elopes with Atharv, fooling Anupriya and Kalyani.

Kalyani Rane during one of the episodes. Photo: @TellyReviews1

Malhar ties the knot with Kalyani but is no good for her as he believes she is the reason for Atharv and Sampada's elopement. Sampada's son is named Moksh and is raised by Kalyani. Sampada and Atharv are subjected to poverty, and Atharv goes ahead and marries Mugdha, the landlady. He then declares her as mentally unstable and takes over her property.

On the other hand, Anupriya's brother takes revenge and kidnaps Moksh, but Malhar rescues him. He also requests Kalyani to shoot herself for the sake of Moksh's safety, but Anupriya saves her. Finally, Malhar discovers that his mother had died due to an accident caused by Rao Sahab, who later commits suicide.

Atul returns home from jail and is shocked to find out that his father died. Next, Malhar is arrested and charged with killing Rao Sahab. Kalyani and Malhar get custody of Moksh from Sampada. Then, tables turn for Atharv, who is rendered mentally unstable after an accident and starts behaving like a toddler.

Sehban Azim hurt during an action sequence of Tujhse Hai Raabta. Photo: @MirrorIndore

Malhar meets with his colleague Ketki. He realizes that Ketki and Vaman are terrorists. Atharv creates a friendship with Baap Ji, who is Malhar's father, Madhav Rane. Kalyani introduces Malhar to Madhav during an award function. Madhav reveals that he re-marred for his daughter's sake, Malhar's sister Swara. Malhar has no problem with having a stepmother Aashwari and step-brother Ahir.

Ahir tries to protect himself by kidnapping Malhar’s son, Moksh, but Kalyani and Malhar rescue him. Unfortunately, Ahir finds himself on the wrong side of the law, and he is imprisoned. Kalyani’s childhood buddy Rachit Khanna arrives, and she realizes that the taxi driver is Ahir. Malhar comes in at the nick of time and saves Rachit and Kalyani from getting involved in an accident.

Ahir later kidnaps Kalyani, but Malhar rescues her once again. Kalyani discovers that Moksh suffers from cancer and requires an urgent bone marrow transplant. Malhar later finds out the whole truth about Moksh. Rachit kidnaps Kalyani and even tries to kill her, but he is exposed on social media. Malhar rescues her and confesses his love for her.

Malhar is involved in an accident after Trilok removed his brakes. Kalyani sends Divya in the car which Trilok had for her. Malhar tries his best to stop it, but instead, the car explodes, and Divya dies. Unfortunately, Moksh was also in the vehicle. Kalyani blames Malhar, and he shoots her. Kalyani is presumed dead.

After five years later

Malhar is now the Sub-inspector from ACP and lives in guilt for losing Kalyani. Interestingly, Kalyani is now the District Magistrate of the area. Vivek and Swara got married. Anupriya no longer considers Kalyani as her daughter. Kalyani is engaged to Vikram, Minister Damini Deshpande’s son, and during their engagement, she is caught up in a fire.

A beautiful story that teaches us that we don't need to have blood relations with people to love them, love is about the soul connections and the bonds we share. Photo: @sagharsalman1

Malhar rescues her, and as a result of the fire, she sustains fire injuries. Vikram rejects her, but she removes her bandages, revealing just minor injuries. Kalyani ends her engagement with Vikram because of his nasty attitude.

In a twist of events, Kalyani discovers that Mukku is Moksh in disguise. Moksh accidentally kills Ahir. Kalyani hides Maksh from Malhar, as she fears for his life and that he might have him locked up in a correction home.

Anupriya reveals to Sarthark that Mukku is their daughter to save Vovek from his anger. Avni continues to tell lies to separate the family members, but the truth is revealed. Malhar finds out that Mukku is his son Moksh.

As a result, Sarthark falls into depression, and Ahir’s death case is opened. Kalyani, Malhar, and Anupriya try to save Moksh, but Avni shoots Malhar. The blame is put on Anupriya, and Moksh goes mute as he witnesses his father’s death.

Where can you find the spoiler alerts of Zee World My Heart Knows all episodes? This site publishes My Heart Knows teasers monthly. Stay tuned for more teasers coming soon!

