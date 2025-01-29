Former Skeem Saam and Generations: The Legacy actress Lesego Marakalla shares a photo of her "wifey"

Marakalla who is famously known for playing Rachel Kunutu in the SABC1 show posted the picture on her Instagram account on Tuesday

The popular actress has been mum about her private life since leaving the SABC1 educational soapie

'Skeem Saam' star Lesego Marakalla shares a photo of "wifey". Image: Lesego Marakalla

Source: Instagram

Fan-favourite actress Lesego Marakalla, who played the role of Rachel Kunutu in Skeem Saam recently shared a photo of her "wifey" on her social media account.

Marakalla, who debuted on Generations: The Legacy in 2022, has been private about her personal life on social media.

The former Skeem Saam actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, 28 January to share a snap of her "wifey".

'Skeem Saam' star Lesego Marakalla shares a photo of "wifey". Images: Lesego Marakalla

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Lesego Marakalla leaves SABC1 soapie

The fan-favourite actress Lesego Maraka broke her fans' hearts when she exited Skeem Saam in 2020 after playing the character of Rachel Kunutu for over eight years.

The educational soapie confirmed her departure in a statement by stating that the actress wanted to study full-time.

Marakalla thanked the production company for allowing her to show her talents as high schooler-turned-nurse, Rachel Kunutu-Maphuthuma.

The actress said she would miss her Skeem Saam family as she created some good memories on the show.

Marakalla's former on-screen love interest, Macks Papo recently secured a role in SABC2's soapie Muvhango as Madimetja.

Madimetja is Leleti Khumalo's on-screen lover on the show, and her son's biological father, Sakhile.

Papo is famously known for his role as Rachel Kunutu's husband and businessman, Marothi Maphuthuma in Skeem Saam.

Fans of the actor took to social media to congratulate him on his latest character and wondered when he will return to the SABC1 show.

'Skeem Saam' star Lesego Marakalla shares a photo of her "wifey". Images: Skeem Saam and Lesego Marakalla

Source: Facebook

Skeem Saam actress announces pregnancy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that actress Mogau Motlhatswi, who plays the character of Tbose Maputla's wife, Mapitsi Maputla in Skeem Saam, is expecting her first baby.

The popular actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, 31 December to reveal that she's pregnant with her first baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News