Actress Mogau Motlhatswi, who plays Mapitsi Maputla in Skeem Saam is expecting her first baby

The popular actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, 31 January to announce that she's pregnant

Fans of the SABC1 educational soapie and industry friends took to her social media account to congratulate her

'Skeem Saam' actress Mogau Motlhatswi is expecting a baby. Images: @mogaupm

Source: Instagram

Fan-favourite actress Mogau Motlhatswi, who portrays the character of Mapitsi and Pitsi Maputla's mother in Skeem Saam is expecting her first baby.

The talented actress announced her pregnancy in a photoshoot on her social media account on Tuesday, 31 December 2024.

Her Skeem Saam character Mapitsi Maputla has been married to Thabo "Tbose" Maputla (played by Hungani Ndlovu) for several years now, and the two have two children together.

Soapie fans and industry friends congratulate the actress

The Skeem Saam actress Mogau Motlhatswi took to her Instagram account on New Year's Eve to announce her pregnancy.

She wrote: "Thank you God for 2024. #HappyNewYear #2024."

Motlhatswi's industry friends and fans of the SABC1 soapie took to her comment section to congratulate her.

Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku said:

"Wait… what???? Congratulations mommy."

The River actress Lunathi Mampofu replied:

"God bless you! I'm so happy for you my love."

@luxury_obsession said:

"No wonder onyaka goya Cape Town. Congratulations. God protect you and the baby ."

@editshego wrote:

"Moratho wa Pitsi (Pitsi's sibling). Congratulations."

@Off_the_radar_za said:

"Is Tbose or Kwaito the father?"

@reebz_morebodi replied:

"Congrats my hun! May God continue to bless you ."

Influencer Tshepi Vundla wrote:

"Congratulations love."

Skeem Saam actress Nozi Langa replied:

"Congratulations mama."

Skeem Saam actress gives birth

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam Pebetsi Matlaila revealed on social media that she had a complicated delivery of her second baby.

"Apparently, I was dead for 3 minutes but resuscitated with those electric square things. My daughter was apparently born blue with no oxygen in her brain," said the actress.

The actress and radio personality also revealed that doctors told her that her story is a one in a million and a true miracle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News