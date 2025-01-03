Grammy-award-winning singer Rihanna recently trended on social media for her karaoke performance

The businesswoman and mother-of-two performed in New York City at the Girls Love Karaoke event

Fans of the popular singer took to social media to drag her singing while some revealed they were embarrassed

Rihanna gets dragged over her "bad" karaoke performance. Image: @badgalriri

Multi-award-winning artist Rihanna was recently roasted for her karaoke performance in New York City eight years after her last album.

Videos of The Lift Me Up singer performing at the Girls Love Karaoke event went viral on social media on Sunday.

The mom-of-two got dragged after performing her hit songs Needed Me and S*x With Me.

Social media reacts to Umbrella singer's video

A video of Rihanna singing in New York with her friends was shared by social media user @FentyHeadlines on Monday, 30 December 2024.

"Rihanna singing S*x With Me at the Girls Love Karaoke event in New York City last night."

@SunnyBanks_ replied:

"I wish we could hear her more than the girl recording … but also I get her cause I too would sing my heart out along with Rihanna."

@JADAXAE_ wrote:

"OMFG. I wouldn’t wish this kind of pain on anyone. I miss this woman so much."

@black_and_petty said:

"Omg f’ing delete. All ya'll do is set this girl up. Act just like the fans of the pink wig."

@TeamNic2 replied:

"Omgg ugh I miss this girl so much."

@caramelc0conut wrote:

"She’s just having fun!!! Their fav would never be outside like this with them. Ever."

@Yebbuh said:

"Sis made her sons and went right back to her best life ."

@ohmygoshzahria wrote:

"The closest we’ll ever get to an album or a tour. Welcome back."

@Darsen_Santana replied:

"That voice is gone."

@alex_r0ckz said:

"Who’s sings their own song at karaoke. That’s a mini show."

