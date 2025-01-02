Uncle Waffles recently shared a video of herself performing at the Apple Music show in London

The Amapiano sensation is pleased to be ringing in the new year opposite well-known British performers

Fans of the DJ celebrated her achievements and applauded her for taking Amapiano to the world

Uncle Waffles impresses audiences at Apple Music show on NYE. Images: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Fan-favourite DJ Uncle Waffles performed at the Apple Music event opposite British rapper DJ Skepta in London to ring in the new year.

The music producer has had a successful year, making history in August 2024 when she scored a gig at the Brooklyn Mirage concert. The Wadibusa hitmaker also rocked London at the Wireless Festival in July 2024.

Social media users react to her Apple Music event

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of Uncle Waffles performing at the Apple Music event on New Year's Eve.

The Amapiano hitmaker also took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, 1 January to share a video of herself at the event and captioned the video:

"We live with @applemusic for New Year. The #AppleMusic is live and exclusively available on Apple Music. First kiss of the year."

@keramokoma replied:

"What's with the Indian hand movement? Lol, haibo."

@offtheradar_za wrote:

"Nah this shows you the power of connections. If Drake likes you, he can put in a good word for you to be a superstar."

@waffleslover responded:

"When I was at school my friend made me memorise the whole choreography. It was amazing and I performed it for her graduation. The people loved it."

@love4steavie said:

"This year you’ll be even more successful."

@drinagotgrills replied:

"I’ll never get over how perfect Wadibusa is."

@amaele:

"Come to Benin next year! Please! I’ve been waiting to go to one of your concerts but I can’t travel much!"

@kolgate_tz said:

"Uncle Waffles deserves a respect button."

Uncle Waffles roasted for her dress code

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November 2024 that South Africans roasted Uncle Waffles for the way she was dressed at the Earthshot Awards.

The Amapiano hitmaker rubbed shoulders with Prince William at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News