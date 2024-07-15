Uncle Waffles recently rocked a London stage when she performed at the Wireless Festival

The DJ and her dancers gave fans a show to remember with their slick moves, and netizens were utterly impressed

Mzansi cheered Waffles on and hyped her up for always flying the flag high wherever she went

Uncle Waffles' Wireless Festival performance sparked a frenzy. Images: unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles had a London crowd wrapped around her finger when she showed off her dance moves; to think people said she fell off!

Uncle Waffles performs at Wireless Festival 2024

When you go out to see Uncle Waffles, you're guaranteed a show and then some, and this time, our girl did not disappoint!

Taking over the famous Wireless Festival in London on 14 July 2024, the DJ/ dancer mesmerised the crowd not only with her impressive skills behind the decks, but also with her fancy footwork.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Wadibusa hitmaker showed off a clip from her performance with her dancers where she hit a split and had viewers' legs hurting just from watching!

Waffles celebrated being the only DJ headliner, the first DJ on the main stage in eight years, and the only Amapiano act:

Mzansi raves over Uncle Waffles' performance

Netizens are losing their minds over Waffles' footwork and how she always puts in a great show:

__ThapeloM said:

"She keeps getting that bag, and we're happy for her."

juicystory_xciv was impressed:

"She actually lit the stage on fire!"

WELOVEWAFFLES_ showed love to Waffles:

"She is the greatest, and no one can come close!"

_lebo_moloi was obsessed:

"Watching this for the 8th time and counting."

welovethatbtchwaffles wrote:

"You’re the greatest of all time, a real pioneer and leader in your lane! Nobody comes close, and you’ve opened so many doors for artists who don’t even know it yet. We love you, Waffles!"

Drake to attend Uncle Waffles' show

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Drake vowing to attend Uncle Waffles' upcoming show.

The DJ is set to headline a show in Toronto, Canada, and paid homage to Drizzy with the creative promo.

