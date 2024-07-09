Drake confirmed that he was going to attend Uncle Waffles' show in his hometown, Toronto

This after the DJ began promoting the We Love Waffles show inspired by some of Drizzy's past work

While many fans admired Waffles' creativity, others questioned Drake's love for her

Drake said he would attend Uncle Waffles' show in Toronto. Images: champagnepapi, unclewaffles_.

Drake officially confirmed that he would attend Uncle Waffles' upcoming We Love Waffles show in Toronto.

Drake to support Uncle Waffles

It appears that Drake is ready to go outside after the humiliation he suffered from Kendrick Lamar.

So it was only fitting that the Push Ups hitmaker hit the streets of his hometown, Toronto, for Uncle Waffles' upcoming show.

The cover for the We Love Waffles show was inspired by Drizzy's For All The Dogs, where Waffles went all out to recreate Champagne Papi's style from the shoot, from the curly hair and hairpins to the grills and his big smile.

The promo video, on the other hand, was a parody of Drake's Hotline Bling music video, seemingly baiting the rapper to jump in, and it worked! Drizzy responded to the announcement by saying he would be at the show on 1 August 2024:

"I’ll be there."

Mzansi reacts to Drake's love for Waffles

Netizens have again raised questions about Drizzy's apparent obsession with Uncle Waffles:

TheRealSiyah said:

"He has the biggest crush on her."

nthabeemosh wrote:

"Always been her biggest fan."

lwazilwapheshey posted:

"Yeyi, this man’s interaction with her is so creepy."

mavusana_01 suspected:

"He wants her."

Meanwhile, others raved over Waffles' creativity in promoting her show:

South African media personality, Minnie Dlamini, said:

"You’re a rockstar; I love it!"

linda_mtoba was impressed:

"Take out your notepads! I love your work!"

Mzansi music duo, Majorsteez, showed love to Waffles:

"This is so cool!'

slikouronlife wrote:

"Stop it we love it!"

