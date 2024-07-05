Kendrick Lamar has officially released the music video for his latest hit, Not Like Us

The song, which served as the fourth and possible final diss track to Drake, mocked the rapper's reputation and unfounded claims

Fans are raving over the visuals and how Kendrick humiliated Drizzy in front of the entire world

Kendrick Lamar mocked Drake in the ‘Not Like Us’ music video. Images: Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Instagram/ champagnepapi, Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify

After weeks of waiting, the music video for Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us is finally out and doing huge numbers.

Kendrick Lamar releases Not Like Us video

It appears that Kendrick Lamar has officially ended his feud with Drake, which was re-ignited and birthed several diss tracks.

K. Dot's Not Like Us was released amid the rapper's smear campaign against Drake, where he not only exposed the OVO emcee for exploitation but also his inappropriate relationships with young girls.

Building on the hype from the song, after bagging an award at the BETs, Kendrick delivered the song's visuals.

The music video is shot in several locations, where Kendrick highlights how many people celebrated Drake's fall from grace - and there were a lot!

From the owl references and crowd of dancing fans, to Whitney Alford and the kids joyfully crip walking to the song after Drake claimed they abandoned Kendrick in Family Matters.

The video, which is sitting on over 11M views, was co-directed by K. Dot's long-time friend and business partner, Dave Free, who Drake accused of having had an affair with Whitney:

Peeps react to Not Like Us music video

Fans are raving over Kendrick Lamar's music video and are already deciphering the visual while also mocking Drake:

anturusu said:

"The owl piñata, the caged owl at the end, and this is directed by Dave Free, too. Yeah, Drake, go ahead and disappear for two years or something."

SlimSleepr was impressed:

"This victory lap is one for the books!"

HmJileswrites wrote:

"Whitney and the kids dancing on Drake's grave is crazy."

realonx1 joked:

"Putting the owl behind bars is crazy."

ACollebAn trolled Drake:

"Drake somewhere like, 'That’s not even how you play hopscotch.'"

