A lady plugged SA with cheap Nike and Adidas items, and the online community was stunned

In the TikTok clip, she unveiled all the things that the shop was selling, and it went viral on social media

South Africans reacted to the lady's footage as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One young lady shared an impressive plug that had netizens going wild in the comments section.

A lady wowed Mzansi with affordable Nike and Adidas finds in a viral TikTok video. Image: @splendidsa

Source: TikTok

Woman shows of Nike and Adidas cheap plug

A babe who goes by the TikTok handle @splendidsa understood the assignment and plugged Mzansi with Nike and Adidas items at an affordable price.

In the footage shared by @splendidsa, the young lady first shows off pink and blue Nike Air Jordan sneakers that she saw in a shop in Durban. The shoes were initially priced at R319 but were reduced to a much lower price.

The stunner then went on to showcase Nike and Adidas socks valued at R27, which shocked many people on the internet. The clip received loads of views, thousands of likes, and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the woman's plug

People were impressed by the lady's hook-up and took to the comments section to inquire more about the store, while some simply expressed their thoughts, saying:

Cindy inquired:

"Which shop."

To which the young lady responded by saying:

"The Durban Shop. Not sure if it’s available in other towns, I’ve never seen it."

Hannah cracked a joke:

"If I walk fast, no body will see."

Nonzuzo Makhunga is ready to shop, adding:

"I’d definitely buy the socks."

User simply said:

"Yoh yoh, I better not talk."

Sthembile.Madondo wrote:

"Spoil yourself mama, uhambe usheshe ngeke sinake."

Source: Briefly News