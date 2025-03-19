A South African tour guide from @big6safaris has given viewers a rare inside look at Orania, the controversial whites-only town in the Northern Cape

The town, which requires applicants to be Afrikaner, speak fluent Afrikaans, and share the community's values, has grown at an annual rate of 10%

While critics accuse Orania of attempting to recreate apartheid within a white ethnostate, many South Africans commenting on the video praised the town's organization

A tour guide has shared an inside look at Orania, the controversial whites-only town established as a stronghold for Afrikaner culture. The video, posted by content creator @big6safaris who specializes in tours across Southern Africa, offers viewers a glimpse into this unique and often misunderstood settlement along the Orange River in the Northern Cape province.

The video takes viewers through the streets of Orania, showing well-maintained infrastructure and a seemingly organized community. According to the tour guide's narration, residents have established their unique way of life centred around Afrikaner heritage.

"The town was founded to create a stronghold for the Africana Minority Group," explains @big6safaris in his video caption, noting that entry into the community isn't open to just anyone.

Prospective residents must undergo a thorough vetting process that examines their ethnic background, language proficiency, and alignment with the town's cultural values.

What makes Orania particularly intriguing is its push for self-reliance. The community has developed its internal economy with local currency, built independent infrastructure including sewage systems, and even explored cryptocurrency options. Their emphasis on solar power shows the effort toward energy independence that few South African towns have achieved.

Growing faster than any other SA town

What began as a construction settlement established by the Department of Water Affairs in 1963 has transformed into a rapidly expanding community focused on Afrikaner self-determination. Originally named Vluytjeskraal before being renamed Orania (a variation of the Afrikaans word oranje, referring to the adjoining river), the town fell into disrepair in the 1980s after the completion of irrigation projects.

In 1988, Carel Boshoff, son-in-law of former South African Prime Minister Hendrik Verwoerd, founded the Afrikaner Freedom Foundation (Avstig) and acquired the abandoned town. His vision was to establish a Volkstaat, or Afrikaner state, in a smaller part of South Africa.

Unlike the rest of South Africa, Orania operates on the principle of its own labour, requiring that all work in the town be performed by its citizens, including jobs traditionally performed by black South Africans elsewhere, such as ploughing fields, collecting garbage, and tending gardens.

South Africans share mixed reactions to Orania

The video sparked various responses from viewers, with many expressing admiration for the town's organization and peacefulness, while others questioned its separatist ideology.

@EDDIEBOYcommented:

"I'm black but what is happening in Orania... I wish it could happen in the whole country🤗"

@user9613840854619 observed:

"It looks so peaceful, they say Orania is heaven 😇"

@Thithiba🇿🇦 shared their future plans:

"When they leave for the USA this is going to be my town soon, I'm still looking for the perfect house there with a huge garden and 3 dogs 🐕..."

@Strauss was sceptical of the town's sustainability:

"Orania can't survive on its end of the story, it's just a community."

@Letsheho questioned the labour dynamics:

"Who is doing domestic work like nannies, house cleaning etc etc?"

@ryhenry challenged the community's identity:

"Why do they call themselves 'Africaans' while they're proud Europeans, why not 'Europeans'???"

@vusimbongwa joked:

"After they've left, the shop is mine guys...singabangisani please 😂"

@lindelanimzukulu made a territorial claim:

"Lesotho must claim Orania too."

