“Your Sacrifices Are Not Forgotten”: Orania Afrikaners Celebrate St Patrick’s Day
- Afrikaner residents in Orania, Northern Cape, celebrated the popular Irish holiday St Patrick's Day on 17 March
- A few pictures showed some residents at a monument in the area enjoying strong alcoholic beverages
- The X user who posted the images thanked the Irish for their support during the Second Boer War
Besides Halloween, which is by far the most popular, South Africans generally don't celebrate other countries' holidays in any significant way. However, some Afrikaners found a reason to embrace one of Ireland's holidays.
Afrikaners share the luck of the Irish
@Volkstaat10, the X page dedicated to uplifting the Afrikaner community, shared a few images of Afrikaner residents in Orania (a white separatist town located in the Northern Cape) gathering for the St Patrick's Day celebration.
The X user captioned their post:
"Happy Saint Paddy's Day from the Irish Monument in Orania!
"A mere footnote in the Irish story, but a huge chapter in Afrikaner history, are the heroes of the Irish Regiments who joined the Boer struggle against British imperialism. Your sacrifices are not forgotten!"
Take a look at the X pictures below:
St Patrick's Day commemorates St Patrick, a patron saint of Ireland, who died on 17 March. The day evolved into a celebration of Irish culture.
The Irish's involvement in the Anglo-Boer War
According to the United Kingdom's National Army Museum, there were nearly 50 000 Irish soldiers in the British army during the Anglo-Boer War, which took place from 1899 to 1902.
However, the ongoing conflict over land between the two parties caused a division amongst the Irish soldiers, with a small contingent of Irish groups joining the Afrikaners in their fight against the British.
What was the Anglo-Boer war about?
In a nutshell, sources state that the Anglo-Boer War, also known as the Second Boer War, sparked as a result of the colonising forces of the British and the Boers, the former having more power in numbers over the latter.
Afrikaner history intrigues the internet
A few people on the Elon Musk-owned app headed to the post's comment section to share an interest in what they had seen on their screens.
An excited @NattymotoX exclaimed after seeing the X post:
"I would love to hear more about this chapter of history!"
A possible Irish citizen, @MauriceSweeney8 shared their thoughts in the comment section, writing:
"We will always support the Boers. We will do everything we can to help in the creation of a Boer republic from the partitioning of South Africa."
@seamusmateus said to the online community:
"My great-grandfather was Irish and fought against the Boer. That's history. I support your cause today and lament what the British did in South Africa."
