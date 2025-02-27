A white South African woman revealed her unexpected journey to becoming a sangoma, explaining how she discovered she had "a calling" that initially made her sick

The Afrikaner traditional healer described how she can communicate with ancestors, referring to herself as a spiritual healer, ancestral channel, and psychic medium

Netizens had mixed reactions to her story, with some praising cultural integration while others questioned whether her adoption of traditional practices showed respect or appropriation

A white South African woman has opened up about her unconventional spiritual journey. Content creator @Abashweza, who regularly shares interesting happenings across South Africa, posted a video of an Afrikaner woman explaining how she became a sangoma.

In the thought-provoking video, the woman explains her path to becoming a sangoma started with unexplained illness.

"I had something people like to call a calling, which made me sick," she reveals, describing how she discovered her ability to communicate with ancestors.

She explained that this spiritual connection allowed her to serve as a traditional healer, using various terms to describe her role:

"Sangoma, traditional healer, herbalist, somehow even say witch doctor - educate yourself - spiritual healer, ancestral channel, psychic medium for the white folk."

The woman describes undergoing a full year of initiation which helped her understand why her life had been unfolding the way it had. Recognizing how unusual her story might seem, she invites viewers to follow her for more insights.

Understanding the role of sangomas in South Africa

Sangomas are highly respected practitioners of traditional African medicine who fulfill various roles in their communities. While sangoma is a Zulu term often used broadly to describe Southern African traditional healers, these spiritual practitioners come from various cultural backgrounds and go by different names in different languages.

Traditional healers are consulted by approximately 60% of South Africans, often alongside modern medical services. They're believed to possess the ability to communicate with ancestors who can guide and protect the living. Through this connection, sangomas aim to heal physical, emotional, and spiritual illnesses.

These healers typically work from a sacred healing hut called an indumba, where ancestors are believed to reside. When possessing a sangoma, these ancestral spirits may communicate directly with patients, offering guidance and solutions to various problems.

Social media reacts to the cultural crossover

@Coenraad Louw embraced the concept:

"🤣😂🤣 People are so funny, everybody has an ancestral lineage and we are all connected to them and each other, whether you like it or not."

@Felicia Mokopudi joked about political reactions:

"Trump right now 'Mara this country is confusing hle bathing.'"

@Thabiso Simo Ntuli expressed concern:

"You see how they disrespect our culture 😔"

@Daniel Ngceshe stood firm in his beliefs:

"Jesus is my king, I will only bow down to him, no ancestors or any demons but Jesus."

@Vawulence noted cultural shifts:

"Wow. Things are changing in South Africa."

@Salima Jones addressed international perceptions:

"White South Africans are doing fine in SA. Plz send this clip to Trump coz he's worried about you guys. He wants to bring you all to America as refugees."

