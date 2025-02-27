One stunner gave viewers a glimpse into her pregnancy journey in a clip circulating online

The TikTok video sparked a massive buzz over the lady's transformation and the footage went viral

Briefly News takes a look at why women's facial features change so drastically during pregnancy

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey in the lives of many women, but for some ladies, it comes with unexpected changes.

A woman unveiled her drastic pregnancy transformation that had SA cracking jokes.

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off how pregnancy did her dirty

One woman took to social media to showcase how her facial features transformed during pregnancy, leaving South African netizens both amused and sympathetic. The lady who goes by the handle @davemart11 posted on the video-sharing app how she looked before revealing the noticeable impact pregnancy had on her appearance.

From swollen features to skin changes, the transformation was undeniable. While some expectant mothers experience the famous "pregnancy glow," others, like @davemart11, were faced with unexpected physical changes that make them feel like they have been "done dirty."

Despite the drastic changes, @davemart11 poked fun at herself as she remained in good spirits, laughing off her transformation and reminding others that motherhood is worth the temporary struggle.

The lady's hilarious yet relatable experience has sparked conversations online, reminding everyone that pregnancy is a unique journey for every mother.

Take a look at the funny video below:

Mzansi reacts to the pregnancy transformation

The clip quickly gained traction, with thousands of views, likes, and comments from social media users who could relate. Many people flooded the comments section, sharing their own pregnancy experiences, while others poked fun at the lady's pregnancy transformation saying:

Ofentse Leshawn cracked a joke saying:

"The only mother allowed to celebrate herself on Father's day."

Charles Sampa Jr wrote:

"You became a father."

Lindiwe Mxhosana added:

"When pregnancy reveals the hidden talents."

Shale Thema expressed:

"Did you open a case against him? Because wow."

Trevor Khaba commented:

"I first thought they cut to her first born son until the hospital photos."

Gogo La’Mabuza replied:

"You automatically become the father."

Unganele was amused adding:

"We can pay for your lawyer."

Why women's facial features change during pregnancy

Many research studies state that due to hormonal changes during pregnancy, typically result in increased blood flow, melanin production, and fluid retention, which can cause visible changes such as puffiness, a "pregnancy mask" (melasma), and occasionally even a slightly altered facial shape. These changes are typically temporary and go away after delivery.

According to the National Institute of Health, this is because women's physiology undergoes significant changes during both conception and gestation, including a gradual increase in progesterone and estrogen levels that is seen throughout pregnancy [31,32,33], which may have an impact on facial appearance.

Women showcase drastic pregnancy transformations

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman startled many people on the internet after she unveiled her pregnancy transformation on TikTok.

One woman shared her heartwarming and yet humbling journey to motherhood, which many people could relate to.

A young mom could not believe how drastically her body changed during her first pregnancy.

