A young lady shared a shocking video of herself dyeing her hair blonde, only to have it all fall out a she touched it, leaving her in disbelief

In the video shared on TikTok, she looked hurt and confused, displaying hilarious facial expressions that became a viral sensation

The clip gained massive attention on social media, with users laughing at her reaction while others speculated she may have mistakenly applied a relaxer to her dyed hair

A local woman was left with a chiskop after attempting to dye her hair at home. Image: @sunshinesparkles3

When experimenting with hair bleach or dye at home, it is important to be cautious and follow the instructions carefully. Bleaching products can be harsh on the hair, and if used improperly or left on for too long, they can cause serious damage. Always check the expiry dates of the products you're using, and make sure you follow every step in the process to avoid disastrous results.

A lady under the TikTok handle @sunshinesparkles3 posted a video that went viral after she showed her reaction to a hair-dyeing disaster.

The woman loses her hair from the dye

In the clip, the woman stands in front of a mirror with blonde hair dye applied to her hair taking a video of herself through the mirror. She touches it and notices that it is coming out as she continues. Still, in disbelief, she makes hilarious facial expressions that leave social media users in stitches.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Social media users comfort the lady

The video went viral after it was shared, gaining 2-7M views, 143K likes and 3.2 comments from social media users who expressed sympathy while others laughed at her misfortune. Some users offered advice for future hair dye attempts, warning her never to relax her hair after dying it and others shared similar dye stories, swearing that they would never do it themselves again.

A woman was disappointed by the results after attempting to dye her hair at home. Image: @sunshinesparkles3

User @Phuti Mashala added:

"The dye literally said "today I'm going to show you my talent"😭😭."

User @Nqubeko said::

"We need an update ngeke🤣😂."

User @Natty_K shared:

"I swear these dyes lowkey have hair remover."

User @Neo G commented:

"Having worked in a salon, I'd say always relax your hair before dyeing it. If you're doing self styling always wait a week or so in between. You can dye + relax on the same day but it's best at a salon with someone who knows bonding treatment."

User @Mrs E added:

"I'm sorry for laughing 😭🤣."

User @khensani 💍 Smith said:

"Maybe you're dreaming, this can't be😂😂😂, Yooh come here for a hug sweety 🫂."

