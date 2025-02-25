A young lady shared a hilarious video of umlungu barber transforming her hairstyle into an 80's singer look when all she wanted was a pixie cut

The serious-looking hairstylist focused on trimming her hair while she filmed through the salon mirror in the video later shared on TikTok

Social media users were in stitches, with some comparing her to a soul music singer and others urging her to get a refund

An unhappy babe filmed a hairstylist working on her hair and transforming her into the Anita Baker lookalike

Source: TikTok

Hairstyles have always been an important form of self-expression, allowing individuals to showcase their personality, cultural background, and style preferences. In today's fast-evolving beauty industry, hairstylists must keep up with the latest trends to meet the needs of the older and younger generations. One young woman's salon trip took an unexpected turn when she got a hairstyle straight out of the 80s.

The lady, TikTok user @missswarts took to the video streaming platform to share a hilarious clip of her salon visit. After she shared it, the clip gained massive traction, reaching 176K views, nearly 9K likes and over 1.8K comments from social media users who could not contain their amusement.

A haircut gone wrong

In the clip, @missswarts captured herself through the salon mirror while the hairstylist worked on her hair with a serious expression, carefully trimming the sides. The final result, however, leaves her in shock as she realises she has been transformed into an R&B singer.

In her caption, @missswarts uses a viral TikTok sound to highlight how people end up in unfortunate situations. She acknowledges that the hairstylist did her dirty in the video caption.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA questions the woman on her hair stylist choice

Social media users flooded the comment section with jokes and teased the young lady for choosing an Afrikaans-speaking stylist. Many humorously compared her to the ionic US soul singer Anita Baher, while others suggested she demanded a refund. Some found the hairstyle cute and advised her to style it properly.

A young lady felt disappointed by a barber who messed with her hair. Image: @missswarts

Source: TikTok

User @palesar8 said:

"It's giving Afrikaans teacher."

User @Kimberly Sean shared:

"Aibo did you speak up for yourself mam ? Because I was going to walk out and buy a cap."

User @Sandz Swartbooi added:

"But he doesn't look like a hairstylist Chomi I blame you."

User @Beloved asked:

"How did you trust Koos to do your hair my sister 💀😩?"

User @Jesusluvsu shared:

"Am I wrong for liking it, I literally have an Anita Baker reference pinned for my hairdresser."

User @Annabelle said:

"🤣🤣 ngathi hu (you look like) Anita Baker 🤣🤣."

3 Briefly News hair-related articles

A heartbroken lady paid the hairstylist before removing the weave she had just installed, realising she missed the mark.

A woman with long and thick hair shared the products she uses for hair growth and to keep it healthy, and social media users were grateful for the plug.

A woman showed off pictures of the perm he wanted versus the perm she got, and online users joked about accompanying her to fetch her money back.

Source: Briefly News