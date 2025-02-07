“Let’s Go Fetch Your Money”: Woman Shows Off the Perm She Wanted vs the One She Got, SA Amused
- A young woman visited a salon for a perm but walked out with hair that looked like a simple blow-out
- The hun shared a video on TikTok showcasing the difference between her expectations and the reality of what she got
- Social media users were left in stitches, with some advising her to demand a refund while others offered to help fix her hair
Perms were popular in the 60's, 70s and the 80's giving hair a voluminous and curly look that was loved by many. Over the years, the style has evolved, but it remains a go-to for people looking for long-lasting curls.
A local lady under the TikTok handle @mahooko was left disappointed after visiting her salon hoping for a bouncy perm but instead walked out with hair that looked like it was blown out.
The perm she wanted vs the one she got
In the video, @mahooko shows a series of images featuring the curly, bouncy perm she was hoping for. The reference pictures showcase perfectly styled, voluminous curls, creating high expectations for her transformation.
Her excitement, however quickly turns into disappointment when she reveals her finished look. Instead of the curls she envisioned, her hair appears flat and straight, as though she had simply gotten a blow-own instead of a perm.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi comments on the lady's post
The clip gained traction, attracting thousands of views and comments from social media users who found the situation hilarious and relatable. Some people sympathised with @mahooko, encouraging her to go back and demand a refund, while others jokingly offered to help.
User @thulisilehlathe shared:
"Ake tshege (I'm not laughing)😅😅😅."
User @nthabisengnorah86 added:
"Etla ketlogo dira (come let me perm you)😅."
User @Madise♡ said:
"Makabelo kekopa relo lata tjhelete ya hao (Let's to go fetch your money) 😭😭😭😅😅."
User @user80076292566658 shared:
"😂😂 Ke blow."
