A young woman visited a salon for a perm but walked out with hair that looked like a simple blow-out

The hun shared a video on TikTok showcasing the difference between her expectations and the reality of what she got

Social media users were left in stitches, with some advising her to demand a refund while others offered to help fix her hair

A young lady was hoping to come out with bouncy curls when she visited her salon but came out with an afro. Image: @mahooko

Source: TikTok

Perms were popular in the 60's, 70s and the 80's giving hair a voluminous and curly look that was loved by many. Over the years, the style has evolved, but it remains a go-to for people looking for long-lasting curls.

A local lady under the TikTok handle @mahooko was left disappointed after visiting her salon hoping for a bouncy perm but instead walked out with hair that looked like it was blown out.

The perm she wanted vs the one she got

In the video, @mahooko shows a series of images featuring the curly, bouncy perm she was hoping for. The reference pictures showcase perfectly styled, voluminous curls, creating high expectations for her transformation.

Her excitement, however quickly turns into disappointment when she reveals her finished look. Instead of the curls she envisioned, her hair appears flat and straight, as though she had simply gotten a blow-own instead of a perm.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comments on the lady's post

The clip gained traction, attracting thousands of views and comments from social media users who found the situation hilarious and relatable. Some people sympathised with @mahooko, encouraging her to go back and demand a refund, while others jokingly offered to help.

A lady was disappointed after seeing how her hair looked after a salon visit. Image: @mahooko

Source: TikTok

User @thulisilehlathe shared:

"Ake tshege (I'm not laughing)😅😅😅."

User @nthabisengnorah86 added:

"Etla ketlogo dira (come let me perm you)😅."

User @Madise♡ said:

"Makabelo kekopa relo lata tjhelete ya hao (Let's to go fetch your money) 😭😭😭😅😅."

User @user80076292566658 shared:

"😂😂 Ke blow."

3 Briefly News hairstyle articles

A young lady left the salon crying after paying for a bad installation that she ended up taking off immediately after finishing.

A woman took to her TikTok account to express her frustration after spending R500 on a disappointing hair installation for her graduation.

A young lady chose not to return an R13 500 wig that started shedding noticeably on the fourth day after purchase.

Source: Briefly News