A young lady was left disappointed by a hairstylist after having her wig installation done for R500

The stunner shared the video on TikTok and gained massive views along with thousands of likes and comments

People were shocked by her hairdo as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One woman in Mzansi was left disappointed by a hairstylist and took to social media to showcase her lousy hairdo.

A lady unveiled her R500 wig installation fail in a TikTok video. Image: @sofiavezi

Source: Instagram

Woman shows off R500 wig installation gone wrong

TikTok user @sofiavezi was full of regrets. The stunner revealed to her viewers that she had a wig installation done for R500 but was not entirely pleased with the outcome of her hairdo. @sofiavezi went on to say that she had her wig installation done for her graduation, and after five hours, the wig was detaching from her head, which left the hun feeling shocked and disappointed.

@sofiavezi's video captured the attention of many people in Mzansi. Within one day of its publication, the clip received over 893K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the video platform, causing a huge stir.

Watch the clip below:

The woman's wig installation causes a stir online

Social media users were baffled by the hun's revelation as they flocked to her comments section, expressing their thoughts by saying:

Siphosethu Candy said:

"R500 for an install is crazy!"

Yandy added:

"Y’all are just mad Lola is winning."

To which the lady responded by saying:

"I just wanted to install what I had booked and paid for. If she’s winning, good for her. I’ll never forget what they did to me tho."

Calla kash collection expressed:

"Why so crunchy?"

Taneily_zee shared:

"Ay kabi Lola herself ave install kahle, but I also had a bad experience with them the first and second time."

