South African woman critiqued the quality and style of plus-size clothing on Superbalist in a TikTok video

She felt the clothes were unattractive and did not reflect current fashion trends

The video gained traction, and other users shared similar frustrations with the retailer's plus-size selection

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman complained about the plus-size fashion on Superbalist. Image: @isdebbiefityet

Source: Instagram

A South African woman posted a TikTok video slamming the quality and style of plus-size fashion available on Superbalist.

Woman criticises Superbalist fashion

The TikTok video by Debbie (@isdebbiefityet) featured a screen recording showing the various outfits available for plus-size women on the fashion retailer's website, which she found to be far from desirable.

"I think Superbalist hates fat people because what is this drain turtle fashion? Not all of us want to go out looking like Woolworths moms," @isdebbiefityet said.

See the video below:

SA weighs in on Superbalist fashion

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who could relate to Debbie's grievances as they shared their thoughts on the fashion on offer for fuller-figured women on the site.

alicialouw18 responded:

"Honestly, it's sad and then something that you might like slightly is a million rand."

bountiful.nozi

"I had a lot of outfits from Superbalist that were so stylish, but in the last 2 years,s it’s been downhill. The same goes for cotton on!."

Snqobile Zungu said:

"On top of the questionable fashion lately the only cute items only go up up XL or Size 18."

Nosipho Wela commented:

"The T-shirt section is the worst."

Diba011 said:

"They were a little pricey, but I miss city chic."

Macece commented:

"And this is why I love Shein."

Z wrote:

Okay, because why has it been so awful lately?! But it does mean I have been saving loool ."

Woman shares shoes she ordered vs what she got

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman found herself unfortunate when the shoes she ordered and received from Ackermans were not what she saw online.

Kaylene Adams took to her TikTok account (@kayleneroxanne21) to share a comparison video of the item she purchased.

According to the clip, the young woman was supposed to get a pair of flat black loafers with a small, gold chain detail on the top. However, this was not the Ackermans' find she received.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News