A plus-size South African woman is celebrating her body by wearing crop tops this summer despite societal standards

A video posted on TikTok shows her wearing a pink crop top and flaunting her round belly which she joked was from eating burgers

Embracing her mkhaba, she has inspired other women to love and accept their bodies, regardless of their size

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Like everyone else, plus-size women deserve to feel confident and happy in their skin. They should not have to feel ashamed or embarrassed of their bodies.

A confident South African woman took to social media to share that she was proud of her body and will be wearing crop tops this summer.

A woman who loves crop tops is unbothered by people's opinions. Image: @masukuhh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman embraces her round belly with confidence

@masukuhh posted a video on TikTok showing herself fitting on a pink crop top before the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking in IsiZulu, she can be heard she will be wearing crop tops despite having a mkhaba (round belly), which she joked was from eating burgers. @masukuhh even went on to say that whoever has a problem with that can call her.

Who said crop tops were for slender women anyway? We love to see such confidence.

Watch the video below:

According to Forbes, when plus-size women celebrate themselves, they send a message to other women that it is okay to be different. They can inspire other women to love and accept their bodies, regardless of their size.

Netizens celebrate woman's body positivity

Many women flooded @masukuhh's post with love and funny comments. Several women also said they would be embracing their bodies in the same way.

silubongeh commented:

"Yess girl bebengeke benze usize wakho if bekungamele uyigqoke."

Lunghz replied:

Gqoka ntombo."

Aus'Kokie May said:

"Ngisho ne mini shirt and tight dress I'm also gonna wear ka mokhaba wa burger❤️."

user4846567969590 wrote:

"Akufonele umfake ku voicemail❤."

Mamaowethu54 commented:

" As long as we have ma size ngithi siyibambe njalo."

Ndim_uLeze replied:

"We have a new sound ."

Noziey Hlophe replied:

"Umkhaba webhega ."

Talented plus-size dancer sparks reactions with energy-filled dance moves in videos

In another story, Briefly News reported that a talented lady identified on Twitter as ItsreallySassy is challenging the stereotype surrounding her as a plus-size dancer with her impressive steps to trendy songs.

The young lady has owned her figure and is confidently showing off her plus-size figure via her dance videos to defeat the discrimination against people like her.

@ItsreallySassy has shared several videos on her Twitter page, where she is seen in synchronised moves to popular songs, including one by Grammy-award-winning singer Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News