A talented lady identified on Twitter as ItsreallySassy is challenging the stereotype surrounding her as a plus-size dancer

In videos on her Twitter page, she confidently shows off her figure to defeat the social stigma targeting plus-size people

One of the exciting clips spotlights her dancing in a kitchen, where she is seen in synchronised moves to a song by singer Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

Photos of a plus-size dancer. Credit: @LyfeofSass

Source: UGC

Captioning one of the clips, ItsreallySassy wrote:

If this pops up on your TL please RT. Trying to promote plus-size dancers. Subscribe to my YouTube channel: Lyfeof Sassy type it into google and click subscribe. Retweet this.

ItsreallySassy's exciting videos, consisting of one in which she dances in a kitchen, have raked in fewer views and reactions.

Watch the videos below:

