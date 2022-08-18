An unconventional and funny wife shared her nonconformist way of washing pots by doing it with a hosepipe

The lady can be seen concentrating quite closely on the large dishes, and when you look closer, you can see interesting shoes

The pictures have Mzansi laughing at the strange nature of washing dishes, with the formal footwear stealing the limelight for some

An unorthodox and hilarious makoti has caused quite a commotion online for washing her pots with a hosepipe.

A wife shared the out-of-the-box method she used to wash pots on social media and made Mzansi cackle. Images: Zethembiso Nana Ngcobo/ Facebook

The unconventional and funny wife named Zethembiso Nana Ngcobo had Mzansi clutching at their stomachs with laughter after she shared her method of doing the dishes on Facebook.

A sink and sponge are way too run-of-the-mill for this lady, who decided to "power-wash" the large utensils with a garden hose.

To add to the radically off-beat situation, a closer look at her feet shows that she's wearing formal shoes while in her pink gown.

The responses online have people laughing at the downright absurdity of the technique, with many questioning why she's wearing those shoes in the first place. Check out the responses below:

Tutu Sekwati said:

"Cav the kicks. The owners are probably on some makoti usiphoxile."

Anger Delazy commented:

"it's the shoes for me..."

Katekani Kat Khoza shared:

"I think she's wearing her father-in-law's shoes..."

Cassius Mr'lifestyle Slem mentioned:

"Clever makoti this one, she's using her head to do the task, not these others, the shoes are for safety."

Lungelo Chonco said:

"Strong pots. They're not tipping over."

Sbongseni Nxumalo commented:

"By looking at the shoes, umkhwenyana usindisiwe."

