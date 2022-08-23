Bonang Matheba has given her followers a house after purchasing a luxurious home a few years ago

Matheba's style has not been compromised in her new home, which is as edgy and elegant as possible

Briefly News has compiled a few of her house's jaw-dropping features that took everyone's breath away

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Bonang Matheba has finally given her fans a house tour. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba is one of Mzansi's most fashionable celebs who never compromise on style. The star's red carpet gowns alone explain why her house interior is stunning.

According to ZAlebs, the beauty recently gave her fans a house tour. She bought a lavish house in Waterfall Midrand a few years ago but never showed it off on social media. A video of Boang bragging about her house has recently gone viral on the internet, further reports the publication.

Briefly News has compiled the most breathtaking parts of Bonang's extravagant home.

1. Staircase

Bonang beautifully decorated it with magazine covers and photos of her close friends and family. According to ZAlebs, the media personality says those motivate her every time she wakes up and passes them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

2. Fireplace

This is Matheba's favourite spot in the house. Bonang says that her friends have discussed the hottest tea in the area with her.

3. Gorgeous garden

Bonang begins her day with a cup of coffee while taking in the scenery of the peaceful garden.

4. Master suite

According to ZAlebs, there are pink accents all over Bonang's room and not a single dust particle is present. Matheba has a glam room where she prepares for events, photo shoots, interviews, and public appearances.

Pearl Thusi applauds Big Zulu for reviving SA hip-hop

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi took to her timeline to share her opinion on Big Zulu's move to drop a diss track. The media personality applauded the rapper for reviving the Mzansi hip-hop industry.

Big Zulu dissed the entire local hip-hop industry in his new diss track, 150 Bars. The Mali Eningi rapper shaded successful rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, K.O, Emtee and Stogie T.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen Sono actress praised Big Zulu for reviving the rap culture in Mzansi after the likes of K.O dropped their own diss tracks in response to Nkabi's song.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News