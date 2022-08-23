Former actor Innocent Masuku, who fell off the radar after battling a substance abuse problem, had Mzansi celebrating after coming back from rehab

Masuku rose to prominence when he starred in Yizo Yizo as Bobo and Tshisa as Bakstina, but he went off the grid a few years ago

Bobo surfaced back on social media while talking about the effects of drug abuse on his career and health

Innocent 'Bobo' Masuku is a brand new man after successfully completing rehab. Masuku hogged headlines after his Youth Day address on the EFF Twitter page in June, where he opened up about his addiction.

Peeps celebrated after child star Innocent 'Bobo' Masuku's return from rehabilitation. Image: @logacrimz and @EFFSouthAfrica.

Bobo said he regrets falling into substance abuse. The actor, popular for his roles in award-winning shows such as Yizo Yizo and Tshisa, said he allowed the fame to get to his head and started using harmful substances.

The former child star added that he lost many opportunities and friends due to the bad decisions made when he was younger.

According to The Daily Sun, the former Zone 14 star shared with the publication that he had completed his rehab. A Twitter user with the handle @logacrimz shared a snap of the fresh-looking actor and celebrated his progress.

Social media users also hope Innocent bags some good gigs and keeps them.

Mzansi flocked to the timeline with mixed reactions. Many expressed that they hope to see their fav on their screens again. Others even said he should venture into motivational speaking to teach the youth about the effects of substance abuse.

@akchauke_1 said:

"Bobo nearly killed the 90s youth with this kop bottle yeeer, I was part of that youth."

@ofhie_black said:

"I think he deserves a second chance."

