Social media users have listed some of the celebrities that they claim are among the rudest stars in South Africa

Fan favs such as Connie Ferguson, AKA, Bonang Matheba, Zenande Mfenyana, and Andile Jali all made it to the list

However, some fans have defended their favorite celebrities saying they are humans too; maybe they were caught on a bad day

We usually look up to celebrities, and when we meet them, we expect nothing but hugs and selfies from our favs.

Social media users have listed Connie Ferguson, Bonang Matheba, and Sindi Dlathu among some of the rudest celebrities. Image: @akaworldwide, @bonang_m and @connie_ferguson.

Source: Instagram

Social media users have shared some of the nasty experiences they have had after meeting their idols in real life. However, it is important to note that celebs are human too, and sometimes they are caught on a wrong day, at the wrong moment.

South Africans took to Twitter to respond to a post by Michael Bucwa, popularly known as Mr. Smeg, who asked them to list some of the rudest celebrities in the country. Names that made it to the list shocked many Twitter users.

Peeps named stars such as Enhle Mbali, Katlego Danke, Connie Ferguson, AKA, and Zenande Mfenyane. Some fans stood up for their favs by sharing the great encounters they had with them.

Social media users list some of the rudest celebrities in South Africa

@Mampori said:

"Dj Tira, Connie Ferguson, Cassper Nyovest, Bonang Matheba, Skhumba. I met Mr Smeg at Woolworths Wonderpark… nice guy I must say."

@DenisThaPlumba

"I once saw AKA driving in Bryanston Drive,we got the robot and i wanted to get out of my car to take a pic with him,did he not press his X6 four pipe and left me there."

@ChrisExcel102 added:

"No one is above Zenande Mfenyana."

