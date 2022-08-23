The drama between controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula and actor Moshe Ndiki is far from over

The two celebrities were allegedly involved in a brawl before guards separated them while at a club over the weekend

Musa Khawula then started a petition to have the star removed from the popular soapie Gomora and also opened a case against Moshe Ndiki

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula has vowed to make Moshe Ndiki pay for allegedly attacking him over the weekend. The entertainment reporter revealed on his Twitter page that the Gomora star gave him a few punches after meeting at a club.

Musa Khawula has opened a case against Moshe Ndiki following their alleged fight. Image: @moshendiki and @khawulamusa.

Source: Instagram

A video making rounds on social media show the two socialites in a nasty brawl before guards intervened and stopped the fight. Khawula has been firing shots at the actor, he even started a petition to have him removed from the Mzansi Magic telenovela, Gomora.

According to ZAlebs, the entertainment blogger who rose to prominence for his unfiltered reporting shared a screenshot seemingly confirming that he has opened an assault case against Moshe Ndiki. Musa Khawula even tagged Moshe in the tweet saying he will see him soon.

Musa Khawula has also been provoking Moshe Ndiki. He also challenged the star to a fight saying he is ready to get into the ring with him. He wrote:

"I just want a location and I want it right now, I won't be scared of him even if it's next week. Even if it's today, or 5 AM I'm going to wake up and I'm going to fight him. Carry on with your clout but know that I'm not scared of you. The only time you going to attack me again is when you hit me when I am not expecting it."

