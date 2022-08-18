Controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has taken a swipe at Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka

Mazwai said Sol Phenduka is only bold when he gossips about YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase on their podcast but can't say a word to her in person

The singer was referring to a recent video where Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka interviewed the beauty influencer on their morning show on Kaya 959

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ntsiki Mazwai has fired shots at Sol Phenduka. The controversial media personality said the Podcast and Chill co-host is bold while gossiping on the podcast but becomes meek when he meets the people in real life.

Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to her Twitter page to call out 'Podcast and Chill' co-host Sol Phenduka. Image: @miss_nstiki_mazwai and @solphenduka.

Source: Instagram

The controversial poet was making reference to Mihlali Ndamase's interview on the Kaya 959 breakfast show with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka. As many of you may know, Mihlali has been blasted several times by the podcasters on their popular show.

According to TimesLive, the media personality headed to her Twitter page to mock Sol for being a different person when he met Mihlali in person. She wrote:

"There is the strong and bold Sol Phenduka when he gossips about Mihlali...And the quiet church mouse he becomes when Mihlali is in the room."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi shared mixed reactions to Mazwai's tweet. Some said radio operates differently from the podcast hence the questions Sol asked were a bit different.

@Refresha_SA said:

"You are really obsessed with those boys and their podcast. They give you chest pains."

@14_chasing noted:

"He doesn’t have freedom to act or ask whatever in radio like he does on the podcast."

Gomora viewers struggle to fight back tears after Buhle's tragic death: "Thathi's scream made me weep"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Gomora viewers got to bid farewell to one of their fav characters in the latest episode. Unfortunately, fans failed to hold back their tears when Qhoqhoqho shot and killed Buhle in the back.

The emotional scene saw Buhle played by the talented and incredibly beautiful Ama Qamata, bowing out of the award-winning soapie. Some fans even speculated that Ama Qamata's character was killed off because she wanted to get back to shooting the Netflix show Blood and Water.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed that they cried when Buhle was shot. Many also lauded the new head writers for the improvement in the storyline.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News