Siyabonga Radebe has reportedly left Uzalo on his own accord after being with the show for only six months

The actor played the character of Vikizitha Magwaza on the SABC 1 telenovela and decided to quit, according to Phil Mphela

The star's disappointed fans advised their fave to audition for the vacant role of Mqhele on Showmax show, The Wife

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Siyabonga Radebe has reportedly quit Uzalo. The actor apparently walked away from the set of the SABC 1 telenovela after appearing in the show for just six months.

Siyabonga Radebe has left 'Uzalo' after being with the show for 6 months. Image: @uzalo_sabc1

Source: Instagram

The star joined the current season to play the role of a smooth criminal Vikizitha Magwaza. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela broke the news of his exit on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Phil shared that word on the street is that Siya B quit from Uzalo. Sharing a snap of the thespian, Phil captioned his post:

"CASTING NEWS: Siyabonga 'Siya B' Radebe quits Uzalo. Barely six months with the SABC1 soapie, Siya is leaving the show and word is … he quit. He joined the current season as a charming but lethal criminal Vikizitha Magwaza."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Many of Siya B's fans took to Phil's comment section to advise their fave to audition for the role of Mqhele on The Wife following Bonko Khoza's exit.

@mfana0122 commented:

"I'll also quit.. I mean who carries R5 million in his pockets?"

@YayaRSA wrote:

"He must audition for Umqhele on The Wife."

@iCostBeKing said:

"How I enjoyed watching this guy, they need to bring him back."

@BVelebayi commented:

"Very talented hope he finds something better."

@MakiMarish wrote:

"He has 'The Wife' Zulu brother type of looks."

@kearabilwemash2 added:

"The script probably confused him and he was like, 'aowa', and bowed out because one thing about Stained Glass, their scripts are dizzy and badly written with little to no research behind them. You never know what is happening."

Uzalo remains the most-watched show in Mzansi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uzalo is still the most-watched show in Mzansi. The popular SABC 1 telenovela is followed by two e.tv soapies who dethroned Generations: The Legacy in terms of viewership.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Scandal! peaked at 5.3 million viewers and House of Zwide was watched by 4.9 million people in July. Generations: The Legacy took the fourth spot with 4.7 million viewers.

Taking to Phil's comment section on Twitter, TV lovers shared mixed reactions on the latest soapie ratings. One of them @MdlaloNosipho wrote:

"Can someone explain why Uzalo is no1. Is it really that good or do they have a prime spot in one of the most popular channels?"

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News