Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator, took to Twitter to inform his followers that the popular telenovela DiepCity had been cancelled

The successful show won't be returning because that was the original plan before it made its debut on Mzansi Magic

DiepCity viewers have flocked to their timelines to share conflicting opinions about the telenovela's discontinuation after attracting a large audience

DiepCity has announced its departure from Mzansi Magic after two successful seasons.

‘DiepCity’ has been discontinued after two successful seasons. Image: @diepcitymzansi161

Source: Instagram

According to the Daily Sun, the production team of the telenovela Black Brain has confirmed that the show will not be renewed for a second season. The show was only a two-year project, according to the production company's statement.

Despite the fact that this was a new production, the creative director of the show Mandla N thanked the faithful viewers. He claimed that by watching every episode of DiepCity, viewers helped make the telenovela a success.

On Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the following statement:

DiepCity viewers immediately posted their thoughts about what might have led to the popular telenovela's cancellation in Phil's comments section.

@ht4211 said:

"They had massive shoes to fill , 20:30 on Mzansi Magic will always belong to Isibaya."

@tshifaromurovhi wrote:

"Not my favorite show bathong they could have sacked Gomora not Diepcity"

@sbuddha777 shared:

"What a bunch of superb young actors they'd gathered in there! Hope they flourish from hereon"

@MimzMol posted:

"They didn't give them a chance to show their chops! I was really enjoying this show. It has so many memorable characters."

@NeoGou commented:

"Diepcity has talented cast, hope we will see most of them on other shows coming. Gomora must go, its boring."

@Thato7Mk replied:

"To be honest, this telenova is all over the place. ‍♂ I don't know what's wrong with the writers and the production teams of most of the local telenovas as they lack creativity. Why are they not allowing creative flow and inputs ‍♂️"

@uMfokaVathuza added:

"Whatever your feelings are about this Telenovela please remember to be kind to people who wrote produced and actors. Mandla worked so hard on this. Most of y’all were more than pleased to see the same Isibaya off your small screens."

