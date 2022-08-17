Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to share a viewership report for the South African soapie Muvhango

According to Mphela, the legendary soapie has seen a decrease in the number of people who tune in

Netizens have flocked to the commentator's post to share their thoughts on what they believe is causing the decline

Muvhango, one of Mzansi's longest-running soapies, appears to be losing viewers.

‘Muvhango’ is facing criticism from Mzansi people after a viewership decline in July 2022. Image: @muvhangosa

Source: Instagram

Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator, announced the shocking news to his followers on Twitter. According to Phil, the soapie was once the most watched on SABC2, but it now barely draws a decent audience.

"TV: Should Muvhango end? The soapie is hemorrhaging viewers. Where once it was SABC2’s most watched show, peaking at 6-mil, now it can barely pull 2-mil viewers. July 2022 it peaked at 1.88-million, compared to July 2021’s 4.4-mil peak. Is the end nigh? #KgopoloReports"

Phil posted the following on Twitter:

Mphela's followers have flocked to his comments section to air their grievances about what they believe is the cause of the dramatic decline. These include people who prefer the new streaming service over the boring plot.

@andiledalisu said:

"I think this can be attributed to the their storyline being flat, after 6 months without viewing it, you can catch up with 2 episodes."

@Thabo_Maubane wrote:

"It’s the end. It has lost its core identity and become a launch pad for some slay queens. The era of soapies and Telenovelas is coming to an end in SA. There is saturation. We need to start following the BBC short series format."

@motlaleexcel shared:

"Their audience have grown old. If they want a higher viewership they must appeal to the youth. Introduce stories about the typical life of a Venda youth as he treads through the strict conditions of Mbilwi High to become SA's top learner and future top exec"

@DipuoMorake posted:

"I lose interest if a TV show plays forever, somehow I stop watching and look for something new. Maybe viewers also get bored? Or is it the storylines? I'm a "limited series" kinda girl. It will be interesting to know the age group of viewers."

@ThaboMatseba commented:

"They should take a production break, at this rate it won't be long until they peak under 1 million."

@Nndoweni replied:

"That show does not deserve our public funds, tv license nogal. It should be canned"

@Xolani_khabazel added:

"SABC 2 needs to start new soapies because even 7de Laan has long lost its taste"

Other reasons for the decline, according to ZAlebs, include allegations of witchcraft promotion and new faces who can't act properly.

