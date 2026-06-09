Nicholas Kolisi's latest rugby outing sparked a conversation about the role of sport in bringing together children from different backgrounds

Social media users praised the initiative, with many calling for more opportunities that expose young athletes to diverse communities

The heartwarming moment offered a glimpse into how the next generation of the Kolisi family is following in the footsteps of one of South Africa's rugby icons

It appears the apple does not fall far from the tree in the Kolisi family, as Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's son, Nicholas, was recently seen playing a rugby match in Langa township in Cape Town.

The moment was shared by Siya's ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, in a TikTok clip on Sunday, 7 June 2026. The match took place in Langa over the weekend. Located on the Cape Flats, about 11 kilometres from central Cape Town, Langa is historically one of the Mother City's oldest townships.

Rachel Kolisi Praises Rugby's Ability to Unite Communities

Rachel, who recently experienced a health scare, described the occasion as both meaningful and inspiring. She said there is something special about watching children participate in sport, particularly when it exposes them to environments that may be different from those they are used to.

She added that initiatives like these should happen more often because sport has the power to break down barriers and encourage understanding among young people. Rachel also challenged her followers to consider how often schools and sports clubs engage with communities outside their usual circles and what impact such experiences have on children.

"My son played a rugby match in Langa yesterday, against a team from the community, and I’m here for it. Watching kids play sport is always special. Watching them do it in spaces that may be different from their own feels even more important," she wrote.

"We should be doing more of this because sport has the power to break down barriers. I’m curious, how often do your schools or sports clubs play in communities different from their own? What impact do you think it has on the children involved?" she continued.

Social Media Users Applaud Nicholas Kolisi's Visit to Langa

Several followers who watched the clip agreed with Rachel's views and praised the initiative.

@ynn.021 said:

"My nephew lives in London. Their rugby team was here in 2024 and visited one of the townships. I can't remember if they played there. They played against various schools, including Monument Park in Kraaifontein."

@yusraaaa wrote:

"So true! I’m so happy to see this. I often find that private schools, especially in the Western Cape, sometimes exist in silos. The mixing that does happen is often with other similar schools. It’s important for children to know and see what exists outside the lush green fields and wide corridors of private schools. Come over Kromboom Bridge and experience the other side. Make friends. In the process, recognise your privilege so that we can make things right in our communities and with our neighbours who are not as far away as they may seem."

@shelovesu_waffles commented:

"Yhooooo, Nic can run. This is dope."

@bRYN_ZIM added:

"Loooooooove this!!! 💪🏽🏉♥️"

Watch the video below.

Siya previously lived in KwaZulu-Natal while playing for the Sharks. He has since joined the DHL Stormers in Cape Town, a move that will allow him to be closer to his children, Nicholas and his daughter, Keziah, whom he shares with Rachel.

Source: Briefly News