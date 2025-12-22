Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shared a proud father moment by bringing his children onto the field during the Sharks’ 14-12 win over the Vodacom Bulls at Kings Park Stadium

Following the match, Kolisi posted pictures and videos of quality family time at the beach with his two children, showcasing his dedication to staying close despite his separation from Rachel Kolisi

The heartwarming posts drew an outpouring of praise from fans and followers, celebrating Kolisi’s commitment to maintaining a strong bond with his children while balancing a demanding rugby career

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi celebrated a special moment at the Sharks’ 14-12 win over the Vodacom Bulls on Saturday, 20 December 2025, at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium.

Siya Kolisi Brings Kids Nicholas and Keziah to Sharksfest Ahead of Sharks vs Bulls Clash

Source: Getty Images

Returning to The Sharks last year and now based in Durban, Kolisi brought his two children, Nicholas and Keziah, onto the field, sharing the moment on social media.

“About last night ❤️ @sharksrugby 🖤🤍,” he captioned the photos, showing a proud father enjoying the game with his kids.

On Monday, 22 December, Kolisi shared more pictures and videos from a beach outing with Nicholas and Keziah, captioning the post “Asibehappy.”

Fans applaud Kolisi’s bond with his children

The heartwarming moments drew praise from fans and friends online:

@joanlottering:

“Enjoy with the kids and make memories.”

@cameron:

“Enjoy every moment with them, brother.”

@walt1.979:

“Love the shirt, my captain.”

@ruan.scheepers:

“Have fun.”

@everythingrugby:

“Captain, my captain.”

@janewandrag:

“Ahhhh, back with daddy.”

@mariat:

''Great game Siya. Enjoy the time with your precious children. Merry Christmas to you all of you.''

@sharon:

''What a game. Now have a good holiday break with the kids.''

Public interest in Kolisi’s family life has grown since his separation from Rachel Kolisi. Despite the split, he remains committed to maintaining a loving connection with Nicholas and Keziah, who primarily live with their mother. Kolisi consistently makes time to be an engaged father.

He has also spoken openly about personal challenges that affected his marriage, including struggles with alcohol and lifestyle issues, as detailed in his documentary and autobiography, Rise. He acknowledged flirting outside his marriage, with his Christian mentor confronting him about the gap between his social media image and private behaviour, shedding light on pressures that contributed to the split.

Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi Celebrates Bond with Kids During Exciting Sharks Win

Source: Instagram

Recently, Kolisi has been linked to Dutch influencer Rachel John, but he continues to prioritise his children. Earlier this year, Rachel shared an emotional TikTok post when the children flew alone to visit their father for the first time, describing the moment as “hard” for her.

During a recent injury recovery, Kolisi returned to his hometown of Gqeberha, spending time with loved ones and sharing moments online, earning praise for balancing his rugby career with family life.

Siya Kolisi ranked among the world’s highest-paid rugby players

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been named among the world’s top 10 highest-paid rugby players for the 2024/25 season.

The report by DashTickets.nz highlights the soaring international demand for South African rugby talent, particularly in Japan’s lucrative league.

Source: Briefly News