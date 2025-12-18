Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe recently celebrated his son, Oatlegile's special day on social media

The singer posted several pictures of them together on his Instagram page and paired them with a heartfelt message

Many netizens flooded the comment section with birthday messages to the star's eldest son

Theo Kgosinkwe celebrated his son's birthday. Image: @theo_kgosinkwe

Mzansi's popular singer and Mafikizolo group member, Theo Kgosinkwe, excitedly shared on social media recently that he was celebrating his eldest son's special day.

On Wednesday, 17 December 2025, the star who turned 51 in August last year, announced to his fans and followers that his son, Oatlegile, marked another year around the sun, as he turned 21 years old.

Kgosinkwe posted several of him and his son on Instagram and paired them with a heartfelt message, which reads:

"Happy birthday 🥳 son, I can’t believe you're 21 today. I pray 🙏🏽 more life and more blessings for you, and I thank God for you and may he continue to bless you and keep you."

See the post below:

SA wished Theo's son a happy birthday

Shortly after the star announced that his son was celebrating his special day on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section, wishing Oatlegile a happy birthday. Here's what they had to say below:

modisekgomo said:

"Happy birthday to my boy 🫶🏽 - Keep shining son - The Angels are watching you."

nontongc wrote:

"The fountain of youth is with this family, cause 21 where🤔 Happy Birthday boy, blessings to you."

bonifacendemping commented:

"Happy birthday, young prince! I wish I were in Mzansi to take you to a bar for your first legit beer! Blessings to you and your parents."

mdumtshali1 mentioned:

"Ek se! Happy birthday to the young man🎂🎂🎂 Like father like son."

for_the_love_of_nhlanhla_mafu responded:

"Happy birthday to him. We appreciate that you have to take time from your children to add colour to our memories. Akhule ubhuti."

Theo Kgosinkwe's son turned a year older. Image: @theo_kgosinkwe

Theo and Vourne Kgosinkwe celebrate wedding anniversary

Just months before Theo's son, Oatlegile, turned 21, the singer and his wife Vourne had celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in August 2025.

The singer's wife posted several stunning pictures of them together dressed in a Sestwana traditional attire on his Instagram page.

The post reads:

"Today we celebrate 5 years of marriage!!💍🩵This year I wanted to celebrate in a different but special way. Although I had the most beautiful white wedding, I never had the chance to experience a traditional wedding, so I created this shoot to honour that side of my journey..🩵💍Happy anniversary, my love @theo_kgosinkwe 😘🥰Thank you for being my best friend, soulmate, and safe place..! I Love You forever and a day♾️Dressed by: @tol_thema and @tate_tailored."

Theo and wife participate in funny challenge

Briefly News previously reported that Theo Kgosinkwe and his gorgeous wife Vourné Kgosinkwe always participate in cute couples' challenges on TikTok. Whether they are dancing or imitating a funny video, they always seem to get it right.

The Mafikizolo band member and his wife, whom he married in 2020, sparked a range of reactions when they did this latest challenge. In the video, Vourne would make a funny sound, and Theo would imitate it. By the end of the video, she shoved a toilet paper in his mouth. This prompted a quick response from Theo, who was visibly shocked and speechless. All while Vourné Kgosinkwe laughed at him.

