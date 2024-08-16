Mafikizolo group member Theo Kgosinkwe celebrated his birthday recently by sharing a throwback picture

Theo's age left many people shocked, as many assumed that he was in his 40s thanks to his younger looks

Two photos of him were shared online by X page @MDNnewss, and peeps had a debate

Pictures of Theo Kgosinkwe looking very youthful went viral on his birthday, leaving people to discuss his age.

Mafikizolo member Theo Kgosinkwe celebrated his birthday recently. Image: @theo_kgosinkwe

Source: Instagram

Theo pens appreciate message marking his birthday

South African musician Theo Kgosinkwe recently celebrated his birthday with a throwback picture on Instagram. The Khona hitmaker turned 51 years old on Thursday, 15 August.

"Happy birthday to this young man. God has been good to me. Happy birthday, Theo," he said.

Mzansi stunned by Theo's age

The page @MDNnewss shared two photos of the award-winning star on X. The photos sparked a debate, especially after it was revealed that he is 51 years old.

People started a debate, with others assuming that he is in his 40s instead.

@ms_tourist asked:

"Hhaybo! How is he 51?? Hhaybo, I thought he was in his 40s."

@_Lolo_Pat said:

"Wow, he looks way younger. He knows how to take care of himself. Happy birthday to him."

@JeanMiaka questioned:

"He really looks good for his age. Aging so well."

@__ThapeloM added:

"He looks like he is still in his 30s."

@RNaidoo advised:

"Guys if you want to look young, eat a lot of cake."

@olwethumtati joked:

"African men don’t crack. He looks amazing."

@TheGeopol asked:

"Hebanna, How are y’all calculating age these days."

@lekoloanemanam2 exclaimed:

"Say whaaat? 51 years damn when I grow up, I want to be like him."

@The_DonHimself said:

"You can tell an artist that never inserted anything in his nose during his prime. Theo looks very good for a man that's lived half a century."

Theo Kgosinkwe and wife Vourne dance with their daughter

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mafikizolo singer Theo Kgosinkwe posted a moving video with his wife and daughter showing off their dance moves, warming many hearts.

Mzansi praised Theo's beautiful family and shared their surprise, thinking he was in a relationship with his fellow group member, Nhlanhla Mafu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News