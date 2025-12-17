President Cyril Ramaphosa's famous son, Tumelo Ramaphosa, has responded to the passing of DJ Warras on social media

The former 5FM and YFM radio personality was murdered in Carlton Center, in Johanessburg, on 16 December 2025

Fans of the award-winning TV and radio personality commented on Ramaphosa's post this week to bid farewell to Warras

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Son Reacts to DJ Warras's Death. Images: @lindamnkhonto and Shady_Luker

Source: Twitter

Businessman Tumelo Ramaphosa, who is the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has commented on DJ Warras' passing on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

Late radio personality DJ Warras, who previously commented on his death back in November 2025, passed away on Reconciliation Day.

The legendary TV personality, who was a presenter on Mzansi Magic, was gunned down in Johannesburg.

The businessman commented on the DJ's passing on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

"@shady_lurker. I was on the phone with you the other day, I had to call you back...😢RIP🙏🏽," he wrote.

Social media responds to Ramaphosa's post

jvnexxist replied:

"Your dad has failed us. We had so much hope in him, only for him to make matters worse."

lebisionline said:

"At the tender age of just 40😢."

greybtc wrote:

"W*F man. I spoke to him just last month.🕊️."

lungie.lushaba said:

"Tell daddy to act fast because the country is seriously going down 🤞nasi. They don't even sell fireworks where I am, cabanga. Kunzima (it's hard)."

dumisanimabunda769 commented:

"Tumza… I wonder how’s and what your conversation is like with your dad when such incidents happen. I assume you hardly talk since he’s a busy man, but one way or the other… Eish, let me leave it there."

marciamaguba said

"Haibo 😳when and what happened? This morning I was reading about a tweet he wrote about Rachel Kolisi and now his death😢."

keobokilekalez replied:

"I always had time to listen to Warras on podcasts, but now he's gone❤️🕊😔."

letynjikho reacted:

"May his soul rest in peace."

zeewang6532 wrote:

"What is your dad saying about the current crime crisis? Why does he fail to see that the lack of Crime Intelligence Analysis is a major failure in South Africa? The people voted for him, yet they live in daily fear. What exactly is he implementing to stop this? What can we do as a nation when our leader seems indifferent to our suffering? It feels as though the people of this country are living in an open-air prison, condemned to a slow assassination by violent crime."

princess_de_gee said:

"Foreign nationals are given first preference in our country and do as they please. While you and your family are sitting comfortably😢."

bhama_ff_eb replied:

"SA is now a crime scene. Angry and frustrated with this."

President Cyril Ramaphosa's son bids farewell to DJ Warras. Image: Shady_Lurker

Source: Twitter

Lerato Kganyago bids farewell to DJ Warras

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that award-winning TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago paid tribute to DJ Warras, who passed away on 16 December 2025.

The beauty queen and media personality took to social media on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, to say goodbye to Warras.

Fans of the Metro FM radio personality commented on Kganyago's tribute post on social media this week.

