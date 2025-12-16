Talented radio personality DJ Warras reacted to his death back in November 2025, before he was gunned down on 16 December 2025

The media personality also revealed how he would protect himself in Johannesburg days before his death

South Africans on social media paid tribute to the fan-favourite media personality, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday

DJ Warras commented on his death in November 2025: "I hope you've been entertained"

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite TV personality and podcaster DJ Warras did not shy away from commenting about his death on social media back in November 2025, before he died in a fatal shooting in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

The Mzansi Magic TV presenter also posted about thieves and guns on his X account on Reconciliation Day.

Social media user @LadyM1306 shared a post on her X account on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, of Warras reacting to his death.

"The power of the tongue," she captioned the post.

In the post, a social media user said to the late DJ: "We gonna miss you, dawg, RIP in advance."

Warras replied: "It's been real fam. Thanks for everything. I hope you have been entertained."

Social media users mourn the TV personality

@SirKingdomBlack said:

This thread.. yoh! Words are powerful. We must rebuke bad things. RIP DJ Warras.'

@Waylonjunior replied:

"The tongue is a weapon. Hateful words can’t kill directly, but they can summon chaos that does."

@RealMadamCoco reacted"

"RIP DJ Warras. Condolences to his friends and family."

@t_afriken replied:

"Mafia state.. The government still lives in denial of this reality. How many people are being gunned down in broad daylight? Mr. Stock is one of many victims. Sad.. Very sad.. SA is ranked 8th in the world in terms of employed security police force, but you just wonder."

@GhostIsDue wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@sk_goddy72815 reacted:

"I suspect that Katiso and Cat are always involved in the killing of all South Africa DJ's."

@Jerusha_Lala said:

"So true. He was the bravest."

@macdee_ANC commented:

"South Africa bleeds daily under crime that’s out of control, robberies, murders, hijackings, all while the government hides behind excuses. Voices like DJ Warras @shady_lurker stood tall, calling out the decay and corruption that fuel this chaos. We pay tribute to his fearless truth‑telling. His words remind us: when leaders fail, citizens suffer. Rest in power, Warras, your voice will never be silenced @RobertHersov."

@AmIDaDrama said:

"We are tired of saying RIP to murderers that remain unsolved, and life just goes on."

@JaySox47 replied:

"Look how his voice has put him under six feet. He was talking about someone a few days back, now he's been killed."

@BenSaw57 wrote:

"In South Africa, illegal mining, hijacked buildings, and drugs are the most dangerous crimes to confront. The kingpins are powerful and stay in the shadows."

DJ Warras commented on his death in November 2025: "I hope you've been entertained"

Source: Twitter

DJ Warras tried to protect himself in Joburg

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that TV and radio presenter DJ Warras, who passed away on Reconciliation Day, had social media buzzing this December when he posted about his gun.

The businessman, who reportedly owned a security company, also revealed why it was important for him to own a firearm.

The media personality revealed at the beginning of December on his X account how he would protect himself against criminals.

Source: Briefly News