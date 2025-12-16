Popular South African content creator Lasizwe Dambuza has opened up about his mental state

The award-winning YouTuber and former reality TV star shared on his social media why he's taking a break from content creation

Fans of the media personality commented on his viral video on social media on Tuesday, 16 December 2025

Lasizwe checks himself into a wellness retreat. Images: Lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Multi-award-winning South African YouTuber and content creator Lasizwe Dambuza has checked himself into a mental wellness retreat.

The media personality, who celebrated 1 million subscribers back in December 2024, says he's taking a break.

The social media influencer revealed on his X account on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, that he was taking time off social media.

"I checked myself into a mental wellness retreat for the next couple of weeks. I’ve handed over my social media accounts to my management, and they will be the ones managing them during my stay here. I’m surrounded by professional help and can’t wait to come home stronger," he wrote.

South Africans react to Lasizwe's clip

@melelo_x said:

"This year wasn’t for the faint-hearted. I can’t even get myself to at least try enjoy this December."

@Kool_stevens replied:

"All the best on your recovery. Mental health is a serious issue that needs urgent attention. I'm glad you're attending to yours."

@TheGeopo reacted"

"Mara, (but) you think we’re all from Eastern Cape, ne, what are you sending this video on if they took away phones there?"

@ladyhuneybee wrote:

"At times it's good to disappear, regroup, fix yourself for the fact that you realised that this is what you need, definitely you're going to come out stronger. Merry Christmas and happy New Year, love and light your way."

@tlale_onalenna responded:

"It's okay to retreat and regroup.... Love and light, Sana. I support using that medical aid mental health pocket every year."

@ClaraCoelho01 wrote:

"This right here makes the world's difference. I recommend everyone try taking this pause at least once in their lives. I want to go back yearly too, when before I was so ashamed, believing it makes me look 'weak'. Love and light."

@FUMZ_FEVA said:

"May you regroup, take it easy, and get all the love and support you need during this period. You got this, and well done for taking such a courageous decision."

@uwedane_s reacted"

"I am glad to see the lad finally got the much-awaited mental health care he needs."

Lasizwe confirms the reason he’s fighting with his brother

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African content creator Lasizwe Dambuza is allegedly not on good terms with his brother, Lungile Mcunu.

The pair, who dominated the social media space with their sibling content, is apparently quarrelling over money, according to a source.

However, Lasizwe finally weighed in on the drama to shed light on why he and his sibling were no longer on speaking terms, and social media erupted.

