Award-winning YouTuber and socialite Lasizwe celebrated reaching another major milestone. The star shared a video while celebrating the success.

Lasizwe recently celebrated reaching one million YouTube subscribers. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe reaches one million YouTube subscribers

Washa! Lasizwe is the content creator he thinks he is. The media personality recently shared a video celebrating his success.

Lasizwe made headlines after going on a date with the outspoken EFF leader Julius Malema on his show Awkward Dates. He also interviewed several prominent people, including Toss, Khanyi Mbau and Linda Mtoba. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of the star and his team celebrating his success on X.

Fans celebrate Lasizwe's success

Social media users flooded the post with heartwarming congratulatory messages. Many gave Lasizwe his flowers for his hard work. Others jokingly attributed his one million subscribers to his interview with Julius Malema.

@BabyPana23 said:

"He should thank Julius Malema 😭"

@cynthancube commented:

"Lasizwe found his niche in the entertainment industry and never looked back."

@darkhumor__ wrote:

"He only decided to work after seeing MacG get numbers otherwise he was just uploading whenever."

@MhlangaLindo added:

"Powerful Julius Malema effect."

@miss_machika said:

"He really is winning with the Awkward Dates concept💯 I need you to go on a date with Lungile🤣"

@TumeloTiger1 wrote:

"Took him long enough.🙄 He's BEEN on the platform."

@Dah19020049 added:

"Wow that's big Heii congratulations 🎉🎉🎉nomatriquency."

Lasizwe remixes Zulu traditional dances with twerking

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Lasizwe Dambuza recently caused a buzz on social media when he shared a video showing off his dance moves. Fans shared thoughts about how the star started twerking while doing some Zulu dance moves.

One thing about Lasizwe is that he is always having fun. The star recently left fans scratching their heads when he remixed traditional Zulu dance moves with twerking.

