Minnie Dlamini celebrated her 34th birthday in style, wearing a stunning yellow outfit that brightened up social media timelines

Minnie Dlamini shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram, showing off her stylish yellow two-piece and toned abs

Minnie Dlamini's fans and fellow celebrities flooded her comments with birthday messages, expressing their love and best wishes.

Minnie Dlamini celebrated her 34th birthday like the queen she is. The star brightened up social media timelines with her stunning yellow outfit.

Minnie Dlamini celebrated her birthday with stunning pictures. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini shares pictures from the birthday celebration

Minnie Dlamini marked another trip around the sun surrounded by her loved ones. The star, who is undoubtedly one of the most famous female celebrities in Mzansi, kept it simple and classy this year.

Taking to her Instagram page, The Honeymoon actress rocked a stylish yellow two-piece outfit. She also flaunted her toned abs with a yellow and white top. She captioned the post:

"Happy Birthday to me 07/07"

Minnie Dlamini's fans celebrate her on her birthday

Social media users and fellow celebrities flooded the mother of one's comments section with birthday messages.

@sorishanaidoo said:

"Happy Birthday Gorgeous Minnie"

@knaomin commented:

"Happy Birthday Minnie. Hope it was beautiful! "

@kgomotso_ndungane wrote:

"Happy birthday @minniedlamini .. Hope that you had an amazing day ❤️"

@blackbarbielish said:

"Love of my life!!! The kindest baby ever! Love u so much and many happy returns my sweet baby❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@refilwemodiselle wrote:

"Happy birthday sweets. May God grant you many more blessed ♥️"

@bridgetmasinga noted:

"Happy Birthday Mins More blessings to you sis "

@ungileradu said:

"Happy blessed day my friend. Blessings on blessings ❤️"

@kekemphuthi_official noted:

"Happy birthday princess …hope you’re having a beautiful one today gorgeous ♥️"

boipelo_bee added:

"I share a birthday with you Happy birthday Queen "

Minnie Dlamini stuns in new gorgeous picture attending a friend’s party

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Minnie Dlamini recently posted a series of new photos and wowed her followers.

TV presenter and reality TV star Minnie Dlamini posted a few snaps of herself. The star added a saucy caption about ringing in winter.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News