An Eastern Cape mother who is tired of sharing her cell phone with her toddler came up with a plan

The woman hilariously gave her bundle of joy a Casio calculator and pretended it was a cellphone

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A mom in the Eastern Cape tricked her toddler with a calculator. Images: @thabisa_sithonga

Source: TikTok

An Eastern Cape mother made a genius plan to avoid sharing her cell phone with her daughter.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @thabisa_sithonga, she can be seen with her bundle of joy. The little one had a Casio calculator in her hand. In her mind, she thinks it's a cellphone. One cannot blame her because the mom made it look cute with an adorable cover.

The woman said she was tired of sharing her cell phone with her toddler and decided to come up with a plan. The little one was so jealous of her new toy. She didn't even want her mom to touch it, lol.

Eastern Cape mom tricks kid with a calculator

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video raked over 130k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Thandon_Nkm wondered:

"My son is turning 4 and his been for the whole year asking for a tablet 😭I don’t know if it’s a good idea to get him or."

@Zanele Sithole881 she laughed:

"Mines loves my laptop, got her the toddler laptop. Wailahlela pandle🤣🤣." (She threw it away)

@Tina.M was entertained:

"And she loves it😂😂❤️."

@Star stanned:

"Wooooo Thabisa 😂😂😂🤣 'wow' that's very genius of you🤗."

@Palesa said:

"I looked at my daughter and sighed 😅, this one can’t be tricked she knows the difference 😭."

Kung-Fu kiddo kicks his father's phone in a viral video

In another story, Briefly News reported about a kiddo who sent his dad's phone flying in a viral clip.

X user @DlaminiLusiwe shared these exacting scenes, showing a traumatised, doting father spending quiet alone time with their "mini-me". The moment that plays out, expectedly, lit up the timeline as the clip of the innocent (or not) incident frazzled plenty of kiddies' parents.

