A father had to make peace with watching a soccer game on his phone after his kiddo bullied him over the TV

The father sat in the living room with his phone while his toddler watched cartoons on the 75inc television

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation funny and some could relate

A father watched a soccer game on his phone after his toddler took over the TV. Images: @hangingwiththemphachoes

Source: TikTok

A father hilariously settled for his phone after his son took over the television. The internet is entertained.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @hangingwiththemphachoes, the man can be seen in the comfort of his home, sitting in the TV room with his toddler. The adorable one hilariously bullied his father to give him the TV for cartoons.

The dad had to settle for his phone. He can be seen watching a soccer game on the device instead of the 75-inch television he bought. The young one is visibly happy watching his cartoons.

Toddler bullies dad over TV

Mzansi laughs at the video

The video gained over 190k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Thandolomzi wrote:

"And when he’s tired of that 75’ tv…..that phone becomes his 😏😏😏."

@IamMrsMakhado commented:

"We ended up buying her a tablet because ngeke guys, not even JJ’s mom watches Cocomelon as much as we do in our home."

@fundy shared:

"That's me. I told myself I'll watch TV when I'm old and he goes to varsity cause wow."

@mmaletlotlo could relate:

"Story of our lives😌."

@Twinmomma19 said:

"I have two tvs and yet I watch all my series and movies on my phone 😭😂I blame the twins 😂."

Young kiddo watches cartoons with a pet goat

In another story, Briefly News reported about a toddler who watched cartoons with his pet goat.

The footage posted by @aphiwe_gwams on the video platform shows the boy sitting on the floor with his pet, which is a white goat. The pair sat quietly and stared into the phone screen on the floor. The clip of the young man captured the attention of many people as it received over 153K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within a few hours of its publication on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News